Black Friday 65 inch TV deals: Where to find the best TV deals ahead of Black Friday

Bargain hunters with a good eye can already find Black Friday deals on 65 inch TVs, with big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, kicking off their Black Friday sales earlier than ever.

Deals on 65 inch TVs were dropping as early and mid-October, many immediately following the delayed Prime Day which kicked off the holiday shopping season early this year. With early deals already flying off the shelves, retailers are dropping new deals daily and weekly with Black Friday pricing.

Shoppers will find Black Friday 65 inch TV deals on popular brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, and at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more. For a look into where you'll find the best TV deals this Black Friday, check out our guide below.

Amazon Black Friday 65 inch TV deals

Offering a great selection of deals on Sony, Samsung,, LG, and Fire TV Edition displays, Amazon's Black Friday TV offering is varied enough for every budget. Offers are limited either by time or quantity, so check back often for new deals on TVs up through Black Friday.

Amazon's Black Friday 65 inch TV deals, like many other retailers, offers a wide selection of popular models from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Grab one of Sony's best gaming TVs on the cheap, or scope out one of LG's NanoCell TVs at an incredible price.

Many of Amazon's offers are limited either by time or quantity, so the deals below will be updated with new offers as they come. Until then, head on over to our round up of the best of Amazon's Black Friday deals or check out some of Amazon's best 65 inch TV deals below.

Sony X800H 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (2020) | Was: $999.99 | Now: $798.00 | Savings: $201.99 (20%)

Step into a new world of 4K HDR color, contrast, and clarity. See beautiful pictures, rich with real world detail and texture, powered by our 4K HDR processor X1. Enjoy expanded, vivid color with the TRILUMINOS Display for a more true-to-life picture.

Samsung QN65Q80TAFXZA Q80T Series 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (2020) | Was: $1,799.99 | Now: $1,497.99 | Savings: $302 (17%)

As intelligent as it is beautiful. A Smart TV interface learns the content you like and makes suggestions based on what you watch. Concentrated zones of LED backlighting deliver heightened contrast and impeccable detail. And with Object Tracking Sound, you won’t just see the action, you’ll feel it in your bones.

Best Buy Black Friday 65 inch TV deals

Save big on LED, OLED, and QLED models from big name brands including Samsung, LG, and more. Grab a new Sony gaming TV on the cheap and save upwards of $1,000 on select Sony 65" OLED TVs right now.

Best Buy's Black Friday 65 inch TV deals cover a wide range of popular 2020 models, with savings on Sony XBR 4K TVs, Samsung QLEDs, and more. Save upwards of $1,000 on select OLEDs from Sony or get a new Samsung 65" Q90T Series for just $1,899 – it's best price ever.

Best Buy's offering shoppers an early look into their Black Friday sale with early discounts on TVs, electronics, and thousands of items site wide. To see some of their best, check out our Best Buy's Black Friday deals roundup!

LG NanoCell 81 Series 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV (webOS) | Was: $899.99 | Now: $699.99 | Savings: $200 (22%)

The LG 65NANO81ANA NanoCell TV is a powerful 4K LED TV. Enjoy 4K movies, sports and gaming. See lifelike picture of Nano Color. Enjoy wide viewing with Nano Accuracy. Witness deep black and contrast made possible through the balanced lighting of Local Dimming.View Deal

Samsung Q90T Series 65" UHD QLED 4K Smart TV (Tizen) | Was: $2,499.99 | Now: $1,899.99 | Savings: $600 (24%)

Enjoy crisp, detailed visuals while watching your favorite programs on this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K smart TV. The 4K quantum processor delivers bright, accurate images, while compatibility with Dolby Digital Plus technology offers quality sound through the 60W speaker system.View Deal

Target Black Friday 65 inch TV deals

Target's got some killer deals leading up until Black Friday, with new deals dropping each week on items site wide. Find deals on LG, Samsung, and more with discounts on popular 2020 LED, OLED and QLED TVs.

Target's Black Friday 65 inch TV deals are a bit on the slimmer side, with only a handful of deals worth looking into at the moment. Target is dropping new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so expect this to change in the coming days.

Until then, head on over to our complete guide to Target's Black Friday deals this year, with an in-depth look at Target's Black Friday Preview sale which brought discounts on smart devices, electronics, and more.

Samsung TU7000 Series 65" UHD Crystal 4K Smart TV | Was: $529.99 | Now: $479.99 | Savings: $50 (9%)

The TU7000 Crystal UHD TV unlocks hidden detail at four times the quality of Full HD. Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture. Plus, Universal Guide helps you find exactly what you want to watch, quickly and easily.

LG 65UN7000PUD 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV | Was: $549.99 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $50 (9%)

Available in a variety of sizes, LG UHD TV (UN7000) is engineered with real 4K displays for four times the resolution of standard TV. Its processor enhances color, contrast, clarity and detail, while compatibility with smart assistants like Google home and Alexa allows for convenient voice control.View Deal

Walmart Black Friday 65 inch TV deals

Get in early on the action at Walmart today, with Black Friday deals on TVs from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, onn., and more. Find rollbacks on Hisense Roku TVs, discounts on VIZIO Quantum Smart TVS, and more today.

Walmart's Black Friday 65 inch TV deals offer the widest range of discounts and brands available. RCA, Insignia, Sony, Samsung, you name it are all participating with major discounts on recent LED, OLED and QLED TVs. We've listed our top picks below!

Head to our roundup of the best deals of Walmart's Black Friday sale for an in-depth look at Walmart's holiday savings event. You'll also find our guide to Walmart's Black Friday TV deals, where we list the best deals of all sizes and brands available.

Shopping Guide: Best Gaming TV

LG 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (65UN7300PUF) | Was: $649.99 | Now: $549.99 | Savings: $100 (15%)

LG's 65UN7300PUF 4K Smart TV offers a solid, all-around Smart TV experience for the price. Premium features including HDR, ALLM, and more make this an easy buy for LG fans looking to score a good deals this Black Friday.View Deal

RCA 65" QLED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (RTRQ6522-US) | Was: $699.99 | Now: $449.99 | Savings: $250 (36%)

A 65" 4K Smart TV at this price is an excellent grab as is, but a QLED Roku Smart TV at this price is unheard of. Grab RCA's 65" 4K Roku QLED TV at quite possibly its best price of the year, at least until Black Friday comes around.

