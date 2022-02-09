Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals are live! Here's where to get one...

If you're a fan waiting for Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders to open, you can now sign up at Samsung's reservation page to reserve your slot for to pre-order the latest smartphone or tablet. It's a bit confusing, we know, as you're essentially reserving a slot for a chance to pre-order the newest models. To soften the blow a bit, Samsung is offering those reserve exclusive rewards once Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders open up.

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 release date just weeks away, this is an excellent offer for fans dead set on grabbing the latest Galaxy smartphone or tablet. The first available offer is $50 in Samsung Credits once pre-orders open. Credits which you can use towards other Galaxy products including Galaxy Buds, phone accessories and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch, which was covered during the Samsung Unpacked event, has already got us excited with what the latest entry can do. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 are now live at the Samsung store (of which you can jump to with the link below), but there are plenty of other Samsung Galaxy S22 preorder deals to check out. You'll find the best offers further down, with deals at AT&T, Verizon and more!

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S22 and receive $50 in Samsung Credits during pre-orders

Sign up to reserve the latest Galaxy S22 smartphone or Galaxy Tablet today and receive access to exclusive offers when pre-orders open.

Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 officially available for preorder, just who has the best deals and offers to choose from? Check out the available deals below to preorder your brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 today!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 FREE with Galaxy phone trade-in

AT&T is offering an exceptional deal that can get you the Samsung Galaxy S22 for free when you trade-in a previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone. You can also upgrade to the 256GB version at no additional cost if you pre-order by 2/24.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model

Verizon is offering up to $500 in trade-in credit on your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as $50 instant credit at checkout and an upgrade to the 256GB version for the price of a 128GB model.

Get up to $1,000 off with trade on Magenta Max plans

T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off when you trade an eligible device or switch to the Megenta Max plan. You can also get up to $500 off with any other T-Mobile plan, as well as a buy one get one $800 off with 2 new lines.



While the newest phone and tablet have yet to be revealed, these exclusive offers may sway hardcore fans. While we've yet to see the additional offers that will be available come pre-orders, $50 Samsung Credits to start is a nice sum to use towards accessories for your new phone or tablet.

If you're not quite ready to go for the latest model, however, the good news for those willing to opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 will find some serious deals on the previous gen smartphone. You should be able to grab one of the best Samsung phones on sale cheap very soon.

With the newest member of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone family set to be shown up February 9th (and a release date shortly after), the previous generation is going to see some nice price cuts. Expect some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals to date to show up later next month.

You can already find some decent deals on the previous Galaxy phone, but it may be wise to hold out until the S22 releases for better offers. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G as well as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra received rave reviews, and are still solid options for those who aren't quite ready for the newest model.

