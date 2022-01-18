Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is getting a killer Android phone storage upgrade

We're getting close to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and, honestly, we can't wait: the best Android phone is about to become even better, rivalling the iPhone 13 Pro Max for the title of best phone.

While we don't know for sure, we expect the Galaxy S22 to arrive sometime at the start of February, possible February 8, before shipping in on February 24, which means you really don't have that long left to wait.

Other details have been trickling in, too, including a new detail from renowned Twitter leaker @ishanagarwal24, who confirms that the S22 Ultra – the most high-end (and therefore expensive) of the three expected models – will come with a 1TB storage option.

I can confirm that there will be a Galaxy S22 Ultra variant with 1TB Storage but Samsung might release it in only select regions. Important European markets will surely get it. https://t.co/QSaed40FPDJanuary 15, 2022 See more

For reference, the current Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tops out at 512GB, making the S22 Ultra with 1TB a genuinely huge upgrade for people that need the most storage possible.

What else do we know about the Galaxy S22?

Samsung has, so far, managed to keep tight wraps on the Galaxy S22 but we know a few things. The pricing is meant to be roughly in line with the S21, starting at $899 and going up to $1,299.

Displays will range from 6.06-inches, 6.55-inches, and 6.8-inches for the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra respectively, while all will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, have 8GB or 12GB RAM, and rock Android 12 from the get-go.

Battery sizes range from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh and the Ultra is expected to have an extra 10MP camera over the S22 and S22+, which will sport 50MP + 10MP + 12MP arrays on the rear.

Can't wait?