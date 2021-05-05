Best Memorial Day sales 2021: what to expect plus early sales, deals and offers

Memorial Day sales are less than a month away and is expected to kick off the summer season with the same great deals, offers and savings we've come to expect from the best Memorial Day sales of yesteryear.

With Memorial Day falling on Monday, May 31, the savings are starting to heat up as retailers and stores begin their Memorial Day sales events. Many have already started with the savings, while some are expected to kick off their Memorial Day sales by the start of May.

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 following shortly after, Memorial Day 2021 sales and deals are expected to be bigger than ever. To help you find the best Memorial Day deals going on this year, we've put together this handy savings guide.

Be sure to bookmark and check back on this savings guide regularly as we cover Memorial Day sales news, early Memorial Day deals and offers, and more Memorial Day savings events.

While Memorial Day 2021 sales may not be as lavish as Black Friday, the holiday sits as one of the top three sales days of the year – often providing some of the best deals of the year on appliances, TVs, laptops, grills and more.

Early Memorial Day Sales & Deals

Best Memorial Day sales early deals and offers

As we enter May, shoppers with a keen eye can already find some incredible early Memorial Day deals on just about everything from appliances to clothing, electronics and more.

Until Memorial Day sales officially kick off in the next couple of weeks, here are some of the best early Memorial Day deals and offers you can take advantage of today.

What to Expect for Memorial Day Sales 2021

Last year, Memorial Day sales focused primarily around outdoor home and garden products, electronics, and clothing. As the start of the summer, it's no surprise that some of the top selling products were grills, BBQ's and patio furniture.

That said, some of the best Memorial Day sales will be found around electronics, home furniture, appliances and clothing. Memorial Day sales offer an excellent opportunity to stock up on some new threads, grab that new Weber grill you've been saving for or even upgrade that appliances in your kitchen.

We expect a very similar outcome this year during Memorial Day sales, as sales days tend to have a common customer theme around them. Expect similar discounts to last year in terms of discounts with most of the same products we saw on sale last year. Keep an eye on all things outdoor and home, these are the categories where you'll find the best deals!

In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, however, it's fair game. Deals on just about everything will be around, from deals on laptops to discounts on TVs, deals on appliances, and much much more. Many think that Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop, but in reality you'll want to keep an eye on the sales leading up to Memorial Day. There are tons of sleeper deals that aren't even promoted that beat Memorial Days already, so if you're a wise shopper you can save like you're shopping some of the best Memorial Day sales ahead of schedule.

Best Memorial Day sales to check out

Last year had a ton of great sales going on throughout the month of May, with surprise sales and deals showing up Memorial Day weekend. These were some of the best Memorial Day sales going on last year, offering an incredible selection of products on sale with some pretty impressive discounts.

Not all of the retailers below have started their Memorial Day sales, so check back often to find out more about when they go live. We'll keep this list updated with information and start times as soon as they become available.

B&H Photo's Thank You Memorial Day Sales Event

Anyone in need of photography equipment and AV gear should keep an eye on B&H Photo's Memorial Day sale. With the recent release of mirrorless cameras from Nikon and the like, expect some killer deals on the latest and greatest cameras come Memorial Day weekend.View Deal

DSW's Memorial Day Sale

DSW held an excellent savings event during Memorial Day weekend that took 25% on select women's footwear. Expect deals on the latest styles as well as extra discounts on last years fashions.View Deal

Famous Footwear's Memorial Day Sale

Famous Footwear had a massive blowout sale last year during Memorial Day weekend that took upwards of 75% off select styles. Hopefully we'll see the same sale again this year, as it was one of the most popular sales of the year.View Deal

GameStop's Memorial Day Sale

For the first time ever, GameStop offered a buy 2 get 1 free deal on new and pre-owned games. We can expect some great deals on last gen titles with a possible BOGO style deal on current gen games, but we'll have to wait until Memorial Day weekend to find out. View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day Weekend Sales Event

Lowe's Memorial Day weekend sale is one of the best, offering a massive selection of deals on appliances, home decor, outdoor equipment and more. Expect package deals on major appliances, with bigger discounts the more you buy.View Deal

Home Depot's Start Summer Here Memorial Day Sale

Home Depot's Memorial Day sale starts the summer off right, usually with some incredible offers on hardware, appliances and other home goods. Keep an eye out for great deals on power tools, major appliances and outdoor furniture.View Deal

Old Navy's Memorial Day Sale

Get ready for summer with Old Navy's Memorial Day weekend sale event which should offer savings on swim trunks, shoes, sandals, and more. Expect to also see discounts on accessories and other great items leading up to Memorial Day weekend as well.View Deal

PacSun's Memorial Day Savings Event

PacSun offered a great BOGO deal during their Memorial Day sale last year. Expect a similar offer this year on the latest styles and fashions, with possible additional deals on accessories.View Deal

When do Memorial Day sales start?

While official Memorial Day sales and deals won't kick off until mid-May, you'll start to see early Memorial Day deals and offers by the end of April. Each Year, it seems sales start earlier and earlier and Memorial Day is no exception.

While most of the good deals will show up the week before Memorial Day, you'll find some pretty incredible offers and discounts as early as the last week of April. Our guide here will cover any early deals and offers we find noteworthy, but don't be afraid to start shopping now to see what you can find.

Shoppers will be surprised to see just how much they can save already, and just how many deals that'll be live during some of the best Memorial Day sales are already live right now. While we will of course see some exclusive Memorial Day deals, and it some cases it may be smart to hold off, deals you can find right now may just be worth the buy.

For the best Memorial Day deals, you'll want to hold until at least the second week of May to start shopping seriously. Otherwise, start looking now and grab the deal before it's gone. Memorial Day weekend is a mess with tons of shoppers trying to grab available deals as fast as possible, so if you've got something special you're saving for and it goes on sale prior to Memorial Day, we would recommend not hesitating on the buy.

Best Memorial Day TV sales 2021

Memorial Day TV sales

Memorial Day TV deals offer some of the biggest discounts on high definition displays, including discounts on 4K TVs, OLED TVs and more. While we're already seeing an incredible selection of deals, the latest models haven't quite gotten their price cuts yet.

Our recommendation would be to hold until at least the second week of May to really see the good stuff. While there are a few jaw dropping deals available, most of the good ones probably won't show up until at least May 10th. That said, keep an eye on Best Buy's Memorial Day sale to find the best deals ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Best Early Memorial Day TV Sales & Offers

Sony Bravia A8H Series 55" UHD OLED 4K Smart TV Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,899.99 | Savings: $400 (21%)

Featuring a crystal clear Triluminos OLED display, Sony's A8H 4K TV comes loaded with image enhancing features including Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, pixel contrast boosting, 4K X-Reality PRO and more. As a gaming TV, there's no equal to what this baby can do.

View Deal

Best Memorial Day mattress sales 2021

Memorial Day mattress sales

2021 Memorial Day sales will be a great time to pick up a bargain on a mattress. With sales on popular mattresses by Purple mattress, Nectar mattress, AmeriSleep mattress, Zoma mattress, and more, now is the time to pick up a new mattress and get a better nights sleep. Head to our dedicated best Memorial Day mattress sale article for a full rundown of the best offers (or read on for a couple of highlight offers).

Finding the right mattress can be tricky, but there's different types and different firmness levels for different sleepers out there. For a list of some of the best mattresses you can buy right now, head over to T3's guide to the best mattress of 2021!

Best Memorial Day furniture sales 2021

Memorial Day furniture sales

We'll see the best 2021 Memorial Day sales at retailers like Target, Wayfair, Overstock, Home Depot, and Lowe's. These guys have some of the largest selections of patio sets, home decor, outdoor furniture and other furniture pieces to update your homes style. Memorial Day weekend is an excellent weekend for barbecues, with sales on some of the best furniture brands and styles available.

Read on to see our to picks for the best Memorial Day furniture sales, or head over to T3's guide to best Memorial Day furniture sales going on this weekend and save.

Best Memorial Day furniture sales 2021

Memorial Day appliance sales

We'll see a ton of price drops and flash sales on appliances across the net these 2021 Memorial Day sales, with savings on refrigerators, freezers, kitchen appliances, and more. There's already some great sales going on over at Lowe's and Home Depot, so be sure to head on over to see their entire selection of products on sale now!

Here's our pick of the best memorial day appliance sales...

Best Memorial Day gaming sales 2021

Memorial Day gaming sales

Not all 2021 Memorial Day sales are about home decor, mattresses, and outdoor furniture. You'll find some great deals on consoles, PC gaming hardware, and more all throughout the weekend. Some of the best gaming laptops available will be on sale this weekend, with price drops and BOGO deals going on at some of the biggest online gaming retailers.

With news of the PS5 having an incredible new processor and recent rumors on the XBOX Series X looking to dethrone Sony, previous consoles are going to be on sale this weekend so keep your eyes open!

Best Memorial Day laptop sales 2021

Memorial Day laptop sales

Those in search of getting a new laptop will have the perfect opportunity with 2020 Memorial Day sales this weekend, with major retailers and brands dropping huge discounts on work laptops, student laptops, gaming laptops, and accessories. Need a little help finding out which laptop is right for you? Take a look at T3's guides for the best laptops of 2020, the best gaming laptops, or the best student laptops to help you find the laptop that's right for you.

Best Memorial Day smart home sales 2021

Memorial Day smart home sales

Anyone looking to bump their home into the 21st century can find some great deals on smart home products including video doorbells, wi-fi camera systems, voice assistants, and more these 2021 Memorial Day sales. You'll find the best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, but don't count anyone else out just yet. Memorial Day weekend sales have just begun and you never know what surprise sales we'll see!

Best Memorial Day watch sales 2021

Memorial Day watch sales

Looking to upgrade that time piece of yours? Don't worry, we've got you covered with the best 2021 Memorial Day sales on watches going on right now. Don't forget to head over to our best watches for men or our best running watches if you need a little inspiration on finding a watch that suits your style.

You may even want to think about getting a watch roll to keep your new time pieces in pristine condition.

Best Memorial Day barbecue and grill sales 2021

Memorial Day barbecue and grill sales

It just wouldn't be a proper 2021 Memorial Day sales weekend without a good backyard barbecue, and right now you can save on gas, electric, and hybrid grills at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Overstock. Don't be afraid to head over to T3's guide to the best barbecues if you need a little inspiration on selecting the right grill for you.

Best Memorial Day shoe sales 2021

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021 Shoes

This 2021 Memorial Day sales weekend is the perfect time to grab yourself a new pair of shoes to start the summer off right. Thankfully, you'll find a ton of sales going on across some of the biggest shoe retailers including Nike, Skechers, and more. Shops like Zappo's have a huge selection of shoes on sale right now, with other retailers like DSW taking 25% off all women's Skechers shoes for a limited time.

Best Memorial Day clothing sales 2021

Memorial Day clothing sales

Shoppers looking to update their wardrobe can jump on some great deals this 2021 Memorial Day sales weekend, with major clothing brands and stores offering huge discounts on new and seasonal styles. Head over to Forever 21 where you can save up to 40% off purchases of $150 or more, or check out Old Navy's 50% off store wide sale this Memorial Day 2021 weekend only!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When is Memorial Day 2021?

Memorial Day 2021 falls on Monday, May 31.

While the holiday falls after the weekend itself, Memorial Day weekend will be packed with savings events, deals and discounts on home and garden, smart home tech, and many more products.

What goes on sale for Memorial Day?

Memorial Day sales primarily offer great savings on home and outdoor products, including indoor furniture, patio furniture, clothing, electronics, and more. It's the kick off sale of the summer, which means everything outdoor is fair game when it comes to what specifically will go on sale.

Of course, almost all retailers and stores will in some way have their own Memorial Day sale, but keep a look out on appliances and other home electronics. These tend to get the biggest discounts during Memorial Day, with some major appliance dealers, including the likes of Home Depot, Lowe's and Appliances Connection, all offer package deals that save upwards of 50% off.

Patio furniture also gets some love during Memorial Day sales, with patio furniture sets and tables receiving sizeable discounts as well. Usually, these offers cap out at around 40% depending on the piece, but don't be surprised to see discounts of up to 60% off if you look hard enough.

How do I shop Memorial Day sales?

Easily! Just check back regularly or bookmark our guide for quick access to the best deals updated daily. With stores unfortunately still closed, buying online is your best option. Almost all stores are still providing in-store pickup and delivery, so no matter what deal you're after you can shop to your hearts content.

Where to find the best Memorial Day Sales

Of course, Amazon is always a contender during sales since they have such wide variety of product categories. That shouldn't deter you from check out other retailers and sites, though! You can some pretty incredible deals – sometimes even better than Amazon – if you dig deep enough.

Thankfully, you've got us to bring together some of the best Memorial Day sales going on right now, all in one place! Our guide is here to show you where the best Memorial Day sales are happening and how much you can save.

Who has the best Memorial Day sales?

You can expect the big players like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to pull out all the stops for Memorial Day, but don't let these three take up all of your time. B&H Photo and Adorama are great for those looking to find a deal on camera equipment, and anyone looking for some sick PC accessories can get a good deal on Razer gaming accessories.

Online marketplaces including Newegg and Wayfair also run excellent Memorial Day sales, so be sure to keep an eye on T3's guide for the best deals all week.