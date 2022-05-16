The best early Memorial Day sales on refrigerators worth shopping now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Memorial Day sales just over a week away, now is a good time to start looking into what retailers have to offer in their savings sections.

Early offers are already available to browse through, and in some cases include discounts that'll match actual Memorial Day sales in the coming weeks. If you're looking to replace an old fridge, there's already plenty of early Memorial Day sales on refrigerators that can save you good money today.

Savings events including Home Depot's Memorial Day are lined up to have impressive savings on appliances, but dig deep enough through their current Savings Center you can find discounts of up to 30% off refrigerators. That's hundreds of dollars off models from Samsung, GE, and LG to name a few.

Even Lowe's already has offers that save upwards of $400 off select refrigerators from GE, LG, and other top brands. While Lowe's Memorial Day sale will have more exclusive offers once the holiday weekend arrives, there's offers here that are already worth a serious look.

The Home Depot

Offering a great selection of indoor and outdoor home goods, alongside power tools and equipment, The Home Depot's Memorial Day sale will have some impressive deals on refrigerators. They've already dropped a handful of discounts on LG and Samsung models, taking upwards of 10% off select models.



Other notable offers include:



– Special Appliance Savings: Up to 30% off select refrigerators from Whirlpool, LG, and more



The Home Depot also usually offers some form of Buy More Save More deal around appliances come Memorial Day, so expect to find even bigger savings once the holiday weekend arrives.

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a refrigerator? Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to catch a good deal on appliances – especially refrigerators. Almost all major retailers will have Memorial Day appliance sales that will feature refrigerators, offering either a straight discount in cart or a "buy more save more" style deal that saves more money when you buy multiple appliances.

