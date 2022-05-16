The best early Memorial Day sales on refrigerators worth shopping now

With Memorial Day sales just over a week away, now is a good time to start looking into what retailers have to offer in their savings sections.
Early offers are already available to browse through, and in some cases include discounts that'll match actual Memorial Day sales in the coming weeks. If you're looking to replace an old fridge, there's already plenty of early Memorial Day sales on refrigerators that can save you good money today.
Savings events including Home Depot's Memorial Day are lined up to have impressive savings on appliances, but dig deep enough through their current Savings Center you can find discounts of up to 30% off refrigerators. That's hundreds of dollars off models from Samsung, GE, and LG to name a few.
Even Lowe's already has offers that save upwards of $400 off select refrigerators from GE, LG, and other top brands. While Lowe's Memorial Day sale will have more exclusive offers once the holiday weekend arrives, there's offers here that are already worth a serious look.
Appliances Connection
An appliance superstore with hundreds of deals on refrigerators, dishwashers, and more. While the Appliance Connection Memorial Day sale won't officially start until next week, there's already a decent selection of deals on fridges to check out. A mix of mail-in rebates, instant discounts, and other offers are available on LG, Samsung, GE, and other top name brands.
Some of their most notable offers are below:
– Bosch: Save up to $2,100 on eligible kitchen and laundry appliances
– LG: Save up to $600 + 10% when you buy any eligible appliance
– Samsung: Save up to $600 + 10% when you buy 3 or more eligible appliances
Expect to also see more deals on refrigerators in the coming weeks with the holiday weekend just around the corner. Buy More Save More style discounts in particular.
The Home Depot
Offering a great selection of indoor and outdoor home goods, alongside power tools and equipment, The Home Depot's Memorial Day sale will have some impressive deals on refrigerators. They've already dropped a handful of discounts on LG and Samsung models, taking upwards of 10% off select models.
Other notable offers include:
– Special Appliance Savings: Up to 30% off select refrigerators from Whirlpool, LG, and more
The Home Depot also usually offers some form of Buy More Save More deal around appliances come Memorial Day, so expect to find even bigger savings once the holiday weekend arrives.
Lowe's
Running one of the best Memorial Day sales last year for appliances, expect another good selection of deals come the holiday weekend on appliances storewide. There is already a decent selection of deals to check out, with some offers such as this Whirlpool in cart discount feature prices to low to display.
Their most notable offers include:
– LG Savings: over $200 off LG Energy Star 29 cu. ft. French Door refrigerators
– GE Savings: over $400 off GE Profile Smart 27.9 cu. ft. French Door refrigerators
With Lowe's Memorial Day sale set to kick off in the next week or two, it's possible we'll see even more savings off single item and multiple purchases. More early Memorial Day deals should become available over the next week.
Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a refrigerator?
Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to catch a good deal on appliances – especially refrigerators.
Almost all major retailers will have Memorial Day appliance sales that will feature refrigerators, offering either a straight discount in cart or a "buy more save more" style deal that saves more money when you buy multiple appliances.
