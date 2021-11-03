Black Friday fitness deals 2021: I'm a fitness writer and these are the best sales I've found so far for

Black Friday week has started! There are 1,000s of Black Friday fitness deals live which is refreshing to see after the bare-bones sales we saw last year. And since I spend most of my days either trying out fitness equipment or writing about them, chances are, I'll come across the best Black Friday fitness deals before you.

But I'm not a selfish person; I thought I'll share the best Black Friday deals and best Black Friday sales with you. Well, the ones related to fitness anyway. Below is the finest selection of Black Friday fitness deals in 2021, both in the Uk and the US, for your perusal.

We're seeing some really good Bowflex deals already and there are plenty of Garmin watch deals to choose from. Wiggles Black Friday sale has also started and there are some okay Fitbit deals knocking about too.

I'm happy to see there are loads of home gym equipment deals on both sides of the pond; refreshing to see after the massive shortages we experienced last year. If you are one of those people who started putting together a decent home gym during the pandemic – I certainly am – now is the time to really kit that garage gym out.

T3 EXCLUSIVE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL!

InsideTracker InsideTracker | $200 off InsideTracker's Ultimate Plan, use the code T3SAVE200

We teamed up with InsideTracker to provide the readers of T3 with an exclusive discount code for Black Friday. Get $200 off the Ultimate Plan and enjoy the benefits of an ultra-personalised nutrition system that analyses data from your blood, DNA and habits. Offer ends 3 December 2021, don't miss out!

Best Black Friday fitness sales (UK)

Hand-picked Black Friday fitness deals (UK)

Hydrow Rowing Machine: was £2,295, now £1,795 at Hydrow Hydrow Rowing Machine: was £2,295, now £1,795 at Hydrow

Featured in T3’s best rowing machine guide, the Hydrow Rower is powered by a patented electromagnetic resistance system that creates a realistic rowing stroke that mimics the water. The HD 22” touchscreen display allows you to adjust to suit your fitness level and lets you follow along with over 2,000 workouts.

Peloton Bike+ Basics Bundle: was £2,295, now £1,995 at Peloton Peloton Bike+ Basics Bundle: was £2,295, now £1,995 at Peloton

Peloton is admittedly the most popular exercise bike manufacturer in the world right now, not the least because of its workout library that contains thousands of on-demand classes with plenty of live classes being added to the roster almost every day. Now that the Bike+ is £300 cheaper, you can spend all that money on paying for the Peloton subscription. Yes!

PowerBlock Sport 2.4 Adjustable Dumbbells: was £199.99, now £149.99 at Sweatband.com PowerBlock Sport 2.4 Adjustable Dumbbells: was £199.99, now £149.99 at Sweatband.com

A handy little Bowflex alternative, the Powerblock 2.4 adjustable dumbbells are ideal for home gyms and even PTs due to their compact size and good weight spread (1.5-11 kgs). One pair of Powerblock 2.4 replaces eight pairs of traditional dumbells! Now £50 off, absolute bargain.

Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro: was £220, now £149 at Amazon Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro: was £220, now £149 at Amazon

Yep, you can save £71 on what are still probably the best running headphones around. With their great sound quality, earthquake-proof fit and long battery life, Powerbeats Pro are the ultimate gym companion but they also sound good enough for everyday music listening.

Jaybird Vista: was £159.99, now £118.87 at Amazon Jaybird Vista: was £159.99, now £118.87 at Amazon

If you want something more hardcore, Vista is IPX7 rated, which makes them virtually water and sweatproof for any activity short of scuba diving. The fit is 'locked in' but unlike a lot of heavily ruggedised earbuds, Vista also sound very good. The £61 Black Friday saving ices the cake. Follow the link and you'll also find a smaller discount on Vista 2, which are even better, but the original Vista won't let you down.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was £180, now £99 at Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t: was £180, now £99 at Amazon

Even more comfortable than the Vista and considerably more compact than the Powerbeats Pro, these stunning true wireless buds are an absolute steal with £81 off. The secret here is a high-tech coating on the true wireless buds, which helps keep them in place during even the sweatiest physical jerks. Sound quality and battery life also impress.

Mirafit 20kg Power Bar: was £249.95, now £199.95 at Mirafit Mirafit 20kg Power Bar: was £249.95, now £199.95 at Mirafit

The Power Bar features a larger, 29mm diameter and a deeper, more aggressive knurling which is ideal for deadlifts and heavy lifts. And you know what else happens when you use fatter bars to do your heavy lifts? That's right; you get big forearms.

Mirafit Narrow Coloured Olympic Bumper Plates: was £599.95, now £499.95 at Mirafit (Full set, 140 kg) Mirafit Narrow Coloured Olympic Bumper Plates: was £599.95, now £499.95 at Mirafit (Full set, 140 kg)

As well as looking absolutely wonderful, the Narrow Coloured Olympic Bumper Plates have a 1% weight tolerance for precision training and a standard 45cm diameter to fit on any 2-inch barbell sleeve.

PowerBlock Pro 50 Adjustable Dumbbells: was £499, now £299 at Sweatband.com PowerBlock Pro 50 Adjustable Dumbbells: was £499, now £299 at Sweatband.com

Offering a weight range of 10-50lbs (4.5kg-22.7kg) per hand in 5lbs increments, the PowerBlock Pro 50 are indeed compact and space-saving adjustable dumbbells. To help you put it in perspective, the Pro 50 replace nine pairs of dumbbells or 540lbs (245kg) of free weights and come in a set of two. Bargain!

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: was £299.99, now £239.99 at Garmin

The Forerunner 245 Music is the best running watch for anyone after an affordable, smartphone-free running experience. Thanks to its accurate sensors and versatile features, the Forerunner 245 Music is beloved by runners at all skill levels. Now £60 cheaper, what a bargain!

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: was £229, now £159.90 at Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: was £229, now £159.90 at Amazon

Home weights don't get much versatile than the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell. With just one purchase, you basically get six different kettlebells and switching between them is super easy too. Given Bowflex's reputation, you can be sure that this kettlebell will last and won't fall apart after two uses.

Bowflex 5.1s Weight Bench: was £349, now £229 at Amazon Bowflex 5.1s Weight Bench: was £349, now £229 at Amazon

This versatile weight bench can be adjusted into six positions (decline, flat, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90°) and easily operated using the slider knob on the side of the frame. It features an adjustable seat pan for incline exercises and sit-ups and has a heavy-duty commercial construction with a 600 lbs/272 kg load capacity.

Garmin Venu Garmin Venu: was £329.99, now £219.99 at Garmin

The Garmin Venu is an awesome fitness watch. It has a stunning AMOLED display and has onboard memory to store music so you don't have to carry your phone around with you when you go out for a run. Despite the large and bright screen, the battery lasts up to five days. Save £110 on this awesome watch today!

Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike: was £1,199, now £949 at Echelon Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike: was £1,199, now £949 at Echelon

The Echelon Smart Connect EX3 is a sturdy Peloton alternative for those on a tight budget. It might not have a built-in display but if you're happy to stream workouts on your smart TV, you can save a significant amount of money getting this smart bike. Now even cheaper!

Fitbit Sense: was £189.99, now £189.99 at Amazon Fitbit Sense: was £189.99, now £189.99 at Amazon

The Sense is a well-rounded health smartwatch that can track stress, monitor heart rate 24/7 and measure ECG. The price includes a 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, where you can access advanced health metrics and workouts alike.

Best Black Friday fitness sales (US)

Hand-picked Black Friday fitness deals (US)

COROS Vertix: was $599.99, now $499.99 COROS Vertix: was $599.99, now $499.99

COROS' adventure watch just received a significant price cut in time for Black Friday. The Vertix is a rugged smartwatch through and through: it has a 60-hour GPS battery life, works down to -4°F/-20°C with less than a 30% depreciation in battery performance and even lasts for 21 hours in GPS mode under -22°F/-30°C extreme testing. Now $100 off!

FightCamp Connect: was $439, now $399 at FightCamp FightCamp Connect: was $439, now $399 at FightCamp

As well as saving $40 on FightCamp Connect, you also get the FightCamp Endurance Kit (includes resistance bands, heart rate monitor, jump rope and yoga mat) and FightCamp boxing gloves for free, saving you an additional $300. Order today!