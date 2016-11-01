Apple iPhone 8 Pro revealed to feature an OLED display upgrade

Apple looks set to upgrade its iPhone screen for the first time in years by including an OLED display in the iPhone 8.

Speaking at an event in Tatung University the CEO of Sharp, Jeng-wu Tai, openly spoke about the fact that Apple would be switching to OLED for its iPhone 8.

Other rumours have pointed towards this possibility but until now it's been thought Apple's investment in OLED was for its Apple Watch and now the new MacBook Pro's Touch Bar.

The Sharp CEO is also an executive at his company's parent company Foxconn Technology Group - famed for manufacturing iPhones.

Jeng-wu Wait said publicly: “The iPhone has been evolving and now it is switching from LTPS (low-temperature poly-silicon) to OLED panels. We don't know whether Apple's OLED iPhones will be a hit, but if Apple doesn't walk down this path and transform itself, there will be no innovation. It is a crisis but it is also an opportunity.”

He went on to describe the fallout from this choice: “We are now building a new [OLED] facility in Japan. We can make [OLED panels] in the U.S. too. If our key customer demands us to manufacture in the US, is it possible for us not to do so?”

Apple will allegedly release three new iPhones in 2017, two with the current LTPS displays and one with the latest OLED screen. This is the fabled iPhone Pro which should come with a curved 5.5-inch display, according to the source.

The best iPhone 7 deals

More great iPhone 7 deals

via Nikkei