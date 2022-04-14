Amazon takes 25% off its Echo 4th Gen with this smart speaker deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale, most of the Amazon smart devices are getting discounts this week. Some better than others, but there's a great deal on the Echo 4th Gen smart speaker that may be worth a look to some.

On sale for $74.99, Amazon's deal on the Echo 4th Gen smart speaker is its best price drop in some time. One of the best smart speakers for the price, we got a hands-on test that impressed us greatly which you can read about at T3's Amazon Echo 4th Gen review. Simply put, the Echo 4th Gen performs to standards but the new design may be a hard change for some.

Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker: was $99.99, now $74.99 ($25 off)

Sporting the new sphere design, the Echo 4th Gen smart speaker delivers an enhanced experience with improved sound quality, Dolby support and more. Great for any smart home and at this price, is a great value.

While you'll probably see the Echo 4th Gen drop down a bit more closer to Prime Day 2022, it's still some time away before that happens. Expected to be sometime in June of this year, the yearly mega sale is sure to offer some great discounts on Amazon devices and other smart tech.

However, if you're not patient enough to wait this Echo 4th Gen deal is well worth a look. Saving you $25 bucks, it's an offer that nets you one of Amazon's best smart speakers to date at a pretty fair price. There are a few retailers hosting the deal right now, but Amazon will give you the best service overall. If not, you'll find more of the best Echo 4th Gen smart speaker deals below.

