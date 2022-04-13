Apple iPhone and iPad users just got a cool new update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has rolled out a new update as part of iMovie 3.0 to help make video creation across iPhone and iPad devices that bit easier, introducing two new exciting features: Storyboards and Magic Movie.

The idea behind these new updates is to help make creating videos on the devices simpler while helping to "inspire" new video creators to get into the media. Storyboards offer a flexible shots list and step-by-step guidance on exactly which clips to capture for each video. The idea is that instead of beginning with a blank slate, creators can decide between 20 different storyboards, including the likes of "cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more".

Magic Movie, on the other hand, lets you create videos from any images or albums in your library along with titles, transitions and music. To do this, simply choose a selection of photos and Magic Movie automatically identifies "the best parts of the footage" before then making the project, according to Apple's press release .

For those that are unaware, iMovie is an app designed by Apple to help make movies and clips in a quick and easy way. It originally launched in June 2010, slowly adding more features over the years but has seen increased competition from social platforms like TikTok.

"iMovie has empowered millions of people around the world to create and share their stories through video," said Apple vice president of worldwide product marketing. "This latest version of iMovie, featuring Storyboards and Magic Movie, simplifies video creation even further, and we think it will continue to inspire the next wave of video creators to dive in and get started."

The new iMovie 3.0 update is rolling out across the App Store globally now as a free update for devices running iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 or later.

Storyboards in iMovie (Image credit: Apple)

Movie Magic in iMovie (Image credit: Apple)

Additionally, Apple also announced that it has also updated Final Cut Pro to now support the importing of Storyboards and Magic Movie projects from iMovie. Similarly, Final Cut Pro on macOS has received a performance and graphical upgrade for Mac Studio, as part of version 10.6.2.

Most recently, Apple's new charger leaked ahead of its official reveal and is set to be revolutionary for iPhone and Apple Watch users