Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K plus Echo Dot 3rd Gen bundle is just $80 right now

A deal worthy of Amazon Prime Day, for a limited time you can pick up Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K and an Echo Dot 3rd Generation bundled together on sale for just $80 right now. Together, Amazon's popular streaming device and the Echo Dot offer a completely hands-free streaming and viewing experience like no other.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot 3rd Generation Bundle

Was: $99 | Now: $79 | Savings: $20 (20%) | Amazon

Enhanced for 4K-ready content and packed with over 500,000 movies and TV shows, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is THE must have streaming stick. Packaged with an Echo Dot 3rd Generation, you get a complete hands-free viewing experience suitable for any smart home setup.View Deal

Loaded with over 500,000 movies and TV shows, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K offers one of the largest selections of content optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming. A truly next-gen streaming device, viewers can enjoy stunning picture quality and sound with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Combine this awesome streaming package with Amazon's Echo Dot and you've got the ultimate voice controlled media experience.

Using the Echo Dot 3rd Generation voice control you can ask Alexa to play music, update you on the news of the day, check the daily weather, control other smart home devices, and more. Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Generation features an updated design and enhanced sound playback for an even better hands-free experience.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Features

Optimized Wi-Fi antenna designe dfor 4K Ultra HD streaming with access to Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+

Over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from with access to favorite streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more

Alexa Voice Remote features dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons with universal control of compatible TVs, soundbars, and receivers

Echo Dot 3rd Generation Features

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker

Now: $49.99 | Amazon

Amazon's most popular Echo just got better with an improved design and new speaker. Control your smart home with the freedom of voice commands, play muisc, catch up on the news, and more.View Deal

Improved speaker quality provides richer and louder sound for more accurate voice control and feedback

Control compatible smart devices throughout your home completely hands-free with Amazon Alexa voice controls

Multiple privacy protection layers and controls including a dedicated microphone off button that electronically disables the built-in microphones

