Amazon Prime Day-beating cheap Fire HD 8 tablet deal cuts 49% off cost!

We think the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is one of the very best tablets on the market today, which is why when we saw this Amazon Prime Day-beating half-price deal on it, our attention was well and truly grabbed.

The Fire HD 8 delivers a fantastic all-round casual slate experience, with everything from streaming movies and TV shows on Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more, through to browsing the internet and shopping online, and onto playing games, listening to music and viewing photos and documents a breeze on it.

Also, naturally, the Fire HD 8 also comes loaded with Alexa, Amazon's superb AI assistant. This means you can use the tablet seamlessly with any other Alexa-compatible smart home device, such as Echo Dot smart speakers and Philips Hue smart lights.

This half price deal is on Amazon's Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets, which means that is was pre-owned but comes in mint condition, like new, and still with a 1-year warranty. We love this program so much as every time you score a product that is, for all intents and purposes, exactly the same as a new product, but for much less money.

The full details of this Amazon Prime Day-beating deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | £36.99

There is just so much to love about the Fire HD 8 tablet at its regular price point, so when we saw like new certified refurbished models were now available for half price, we were thrilled. The Fire HD 8 is basically the best casual tablet in the world, and perfect for the vast majority of people who need a strong all-round device for entertainment and light computing. Now only £36.99 and with free delivery, too.

Amazon's range of tablets extends beyond the Fire HD 8, with a more entry level Fire 7 tablet available, as well as a larger, more powerful Fire HD 10. Right now the Fire 7 is available new for £49.99, and the Fire HD 10 £149.99. You can check out more details about them below:

Amazon Fire 7 | £49.99

The entry-level Fire 7 tablet isn't the fastest or biggest tablet Amazon makes, but for a compact, one-handed slate that lets you browse the web, do a bit of shopping, and stream some videos, it is perfectly capable. It is available right now in its 16GB storage variant for £49.99. A range of colours are available and delivery is free.

Amazon Fire HD 10 | £149.99

For those with a large budget, the Fire HD 10 is a very tempting proposition. A large 10-inch screen, 32GB of internal storage space, and a 2GHz octa-core processor make it the most powerful tablet Amazon makes. The tablet can be picked up right now for £149.99 in Black, Plum, White and Twilight Blue colourways.

