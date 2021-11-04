Amazon devices up to 55% off including Echo, Blink, Fire TV

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant was launched on November 6, 2014 and to celebrate turning seven, the price of Amazon devices is getting some serious discounts. Call this an early start to some of the best Black Friday deals that Amazon is likely to release over the coming weeks.

It's not just Alexa-based devices that have been discounted though. The price reductions also cover Fire TV, Kindle, Eero devices, and even Amazon Luna controllers. The sales have started now and are likely to last until at least Saturday (stock depending).

Amazon device deals live right now

Echo Auto: was $49.99, now $19.99 at Amazon

Bring Amazin Alexa to your car by connecting this device to your car stereo and cell phone. Right now you can save $30 (60%) on the full list price.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Smart Bulb: was $54.98, now $24.99 at Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot has been around a while now but for those rooms without an Echo, this is a decent deal and comes with a free smart color bulb. Save $29.99 (54%)

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99, now $24.99 at Amazon

Give your TV an upgrade with this 4K firestick. Access a range of streaming services in 4K with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. Right now you can save $24.99 (50%) on the list price.

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109.99, now $54.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet features an 8-inch screen, 32GB storage and an all-day battery. This model has wireless charging and more RAM than the standard HD 8 model and is $55 (50%) off right now.

Blink Outdoor camera (2-pack): was $179.99, now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's other security camera brand Blink has an impressive range of devices, including these outdoor cameras. Right now you can get a two-camera kit for $80 (44%) off the list price.

Echo Show 8 and stand: was $134.98, now $77.98 at Amazon

With an 8-inch screen and stereo sound, the Echo Show 8 is an ideal smart device for your office or kitchen. You can make video calls, watch shows or monitor home devices. This model comes with an adjustable stand and has $57 (42%) off. You can also buy the Echo Show 8 on its own for $59.99

Kindle Ad-supported: was $89.99, now $49.99 at Amazon

The Kindle provides access to a vast library of books all readable on a 6-inch paper-like greyscale display. This ad-supported model features a built-in light and is $40 (44%) off or without ads for $69.99.

Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers (3-pack): was $393.07, now $244 at Amazon

Amazon's Eero routers use a mesh network to deliver better coverage around your house. This model features the faster Wi-Fi 6 connection and comes in a pack of three routers saving $149.07 (37%) on the list price. You can also buy a set with one router and two extenders for $195 or individual routers for $90.