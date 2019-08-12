Today's best price on Amazon's best cheap protein powder

Cheap protein powder deals are not all that hard to come by, but often it comes at a price of inferior-quality ingredients or other unwanted additives (e.g. added sugar or high fat content). We'll probably see plenty of great protein powder deals on Black Friday but gains can't wait that long! Amazon's own Amfit brand has a surprisingly high quality protein powder with plenty of great flavours to choose from, and the 64-serving variant, which is just under 2kg, has just been discounted.

• Buy Amfit Nutrition - Advanced whey protein powder, Chocolate, 64 Servings, 1984 g, at Amazon for £26.96 – was £33.70, save £6.74 – save 20%

Because it's Amazon, you can also get an extra 5% off by using the Subscribe & Save option. Set up a recurring order and you will not only get the extra discount, but you also won't have to worry about running out of protein, ever again.

You can also get over a third off the very 'clean' (low fat, low sugar, high protein) in a separate Amfit Performance powder deal on Amazon – worth checking out.

Amazon Amfit, 64 Servings, 1984g £26.96 | Was £33.70 | 20% off at Amazon

A month's worth, with each 31g serving of the Amfit whey protein having 24g of protein and only 1.1 gram of fat and sugar each, plus 4g of glutamine and 5.5g of BCAAs. All this with no added sugars and, for as long as we've been watching, 20% off the supposed RRP on this Amazon own-brand powder.View Deal

Why you should buy Amfit Nutrition Advanced whey protein powder

The Amfit whey protein powder contains 24 grams of protein per serving, along with 4 grams of glutamine and 5.5 grams of BCAAs. These amino acids help muscle repair and growth, which in return will make you gain lean muscle mass even faster.

The funky flavours are also worth mentioning: there are the usual Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry flavours, but you can also opt in for Caramel Frappe, Cinnamon Danish and Cookies and Cream flavours too.

All the sweetness of the Amfit whey protein comes from naturally occurring sugars, no sugar has been added to this product. It is also suitable for vegetarians (but not for vegans, sorry).

If you are after vegan options, check out our list on the best cheap protein deals available now. There are also other, non-vegan options on that list too.

