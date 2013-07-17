By Max Parker
Best iPad keyboard 2014: Cases and covers with keyboards for iPad, iPad Air and iPad mini Retina
We reveal the best iPad keyboards
Mimicking the design of a MacBook, this clamshell style case gives your iPad the look of the iconic laptop. From the aluminium enclosure, to the black chiclet style keys, the Clamcase Pro screams Apple. The 360 degree hinge lets you move the keyboard out of the way when you're not using it and the large battery should be good for over a month of use.
Price: $169.99 (£112) | Clamcase
The TruType keys on this case are modelled after their full-size laptop brothers so they should feel firm and sturdy to the touch. When a key is pressed, a spring mechanism gives a reassuring tactile feedback. It's sleek, so won't add too much extra weight to your svelte iPad and the magnets keep everything securely in place.
Price: £69.99 | Belkin
As the name suggests, this is a rather slim cover designed to match the style of the iPad. The magnetised clips ensure both parts are firmly attached, and the addition of instant-on tech means everything is ready to go when you open the lid. If you want to add that personal touch, Logitech gives you the option to have the case engraved. It's available in iPad matching white and black along with a particularly vivid shade of red.
Price: £89.99 | Logitech
Foregoing the regular plastic construction, this case's exterior is clad in genuine leather, for that added touch, and smell, of luxury. The keyboard itself is removable, so you're typing area is not restricted and the Velcro secured fastening keeps your iPad in prime position. All the ports are easily accessible and the viewing angle can be altered to fit your tastes.
Price: £99.99 | Kensington
If a whole keyboard case is not quite the thing for you, then Microsoft's very own Wedge has a useful addition of a tablet stand that doubles as a protective keyboard cover. Originally designed for Microsoft's own baby, the Surface tablet, this will work with your iPad thanks to the Bluetooth connection and its simple looks, along with its small footprint, make it a good on-the-go choice.
Price: £79.99 | Microsoft
If typing away on your iPad in the dead of night is your thing, then the backlit keys on this folio should come in handy. There are plenty of customisations offered too, with 7 different colour choices to choose from. The outer case is made of sturdy polyurethane for added durability so it won't pick up any dings rattling around your bag.
Price: £109.99 | Zagg
Another Kickstarter success story here and one with a unique selling point to boot. Instead of adding an extra keyboard, the Touchfire simply uses a silicone layer which overlays on the iPad's on-screen QWERTY. In essence it should improve your typing accuracy thanks to the multiple contact points on each key, while not adding the bulk of a full keyboard.
Price: $49.95 (£33)| Touchfire