Google are reportedly working on an AirTag alternative

The Apple AirTag is a remarkably simple concept. A small, disc-shaped object, with built-in tracking functionality, which can be attached to just about anything to keep an eye on its whereabouts. The idea is to keep one in your wallet, or attached to your keys, so that they're as easy to locate as electronic devices like your iPhone or iPad.

To work, the AirTag uses the existing network of Apple devices to provide an accurate location. It works well, thanks in no small part to the sheer volume of Apple devices out there.

But it hasn't always been plain sailing. The devices have been used for far more sinister activities, such as tracking people. Apple have tried to put a stop to this, offering updates designed to deter stalkers.

Now, Google is looking to get in on the location tracking action, with their own device designed in a similar vein. The device – codenamed Google Grogu – would utilise a similar functionality to the AirTag, but make use of the Google Pixel and Google Nest network instead.

The information comes from renowned leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab), who has a fantastic history of providing information for Google devices. In a series of tweets, Kuba unveils a few details about the device. It has an onboard speaker – similar to the AirTag – and provides support for ultra-wide band (UWB) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE).

Beyond that, though, very little is known about them. Kuba suggests that they may see the light of day at the Google I/O event in a few months, although that is conjecture.

Regardless, I think it's a great addition to the Pixel product range. Sure, it's not the heart-stopping instabuy that a new phone or smartwatch would be, but it's a useful addition that makes the overall Pixel ecosystem more appealing.