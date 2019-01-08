How to save money when booking a holiday

January has well and truly arrived. The weather is dreary, Christmas is a distant memory and people are struggling to get back into the swing of working life.

It's renowned for being the month when people are strapped for cash, following the costs of a Christmas period filled with fun, food and festivities. But did you know it’s actually the cheapest month to book a holiday?

Knowing the little things such as which month to book or which day of the week to travel, can save you money and stress when making holiday arrangements.

This is where a few holiday booking tips can come in really handy. How do I bag myself an affordable getaway for 2019, I hear you ask?

Holiday price comparison site TravelSupermarket has heard your holiday prayers and answered them here:

1. May is the cheapest summer month to embark on a short-haul package holiday

If you don’t have school-age children, save money on your next short-haul sunny escape and look to book a holiday for May – it’s the cheapest month in the summer season to embark on a short-haul package holiday.

Prices start from as little as £119 pp for a 7-night stay for two to the Costa Brava.

2. May, June and September are the cheapest months to depart on a long-haul package holiday

Looking to travel further afield? May, June and September are often the cheapest months of the year to depart on a long-haul package holiday, for example, June 2019 is currently the cheapest month to head to Orlando, USA.

Emma Coulthurst travel commentator at holiday price comparison site, TravelSupermarket, says:

“The cheapest months of 2019 to take a long-haul flight or package holiday are May, June and September. These are shoulder months and you can expect warm comfortable weather, fewer crowds and better prices, as long as you avoid any seasonal breaks and school holidays such as the May bank holidays and half term week.”

“During these months long-haul destinations tend not to be over-saturated with tourists, due to most children being at school. May, June and September are therefore the perfect time to jet off for a sunny escape in a destination further afield.”

Looking for a summer holiday for all of the family? The cheapest 7-night package holiday prices during the school summer holidays tend to be in the last week of the school holidays.

For instance, if you fancy a relaxing holiday on the Portuguese coast this summer, you could bag yourself a 4* package holiday to Lagos, Portugal, for four from £282pp in this week of the summer holidays.

Other tips for securing a great deal on your next getaway include flying mid-week, at off-peak times, and booking well in advance for less mainstream destinations.

Emma Coulthurst, adds:

“In order to nab a cheap long-haul package holiday or flight, consider flying mid-week (Tuesday is often the cheapest day of the week to depart), at off-peak times first thing in the morning or last thing at night, or opting for longer flights and indirect routes with one or more flight changes. It may be slightly less convenient or take longer, but you are likely to find better value package holiday prices (and have time to watch another film on the aeroplane entertainment system!).”

“If your destination is a little less mainstream, book early for the best deal. With fewer packages on offer to a destination, prices are likely to only go up as you get closer to departure dates. Also tour operators don’t want to be left with stock like they were last summer following the prolonged heat wave. As a result, prices for summer holidays are currently available for as much as 36% less than they were this time last year. So, for deal hunters, now is a fantastic time to book!”

So before booking your next holiday, why not use these top tips from TravelSupermarket on when to book and secure a great deal today.

