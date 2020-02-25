Best posture corrector 2020: improve your posture and reduce pain

The best posture corrector can help you to maintain a straight, stable and pain-free posture throughout the day. This is important if you work in an office job and spend a lot of time hunched over a computer screen or if you have an old office chair that makes you slump in your seat.

Experts say that bad posture can be the leading cause of aches and pains, especially in your neck, shoulders and back. It can also cause more serious problems in the long-run with your posture, your spine and your overall health. Which is why one of the best posture correctors can be a good preventative measure.

There are other ways to improve your posture, including investing in a new mattress or buying one of the best office chairs. But picking one of the best posture correctors is a simple, small and affordable way to start making big changes to your posture, health and even your mood.

Posture correctors include devices, vests and wearable straps designed to gradually improve your posture over time, as well as having an immediate impact on how straight you sit at your desk.

Choosing the best posture corrector

Right now, there aren’t many different kinds of posture correctors on the market. Most of the best posture correctors are worn as straps or a kind of brace underneath your clothing. What this means is you need to figure out whether you want a slim-line posture corrector that can’t be detected under clothes or you don’t mind one that’s bulkier – this will largely depend on what you need to wear to work.

If you don’t like the idea of wearing a posture corrector, there are a few different devices that will help you address issues with your posture without having to wear them around your body. Although most of these will still need to be strapped onto your clothes or onto your chair.

The best posture correctors to buy now

1. Upright GO Posture Corrector and Trainer The best posture corrector for those who want a discreet device Reasons to buy + Strapless + Personalised training + Real-time feedback Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Although many of the best posture correctors consist of straps or braces that you wear round your back, there are some high-tech options to consider too.

One of the most popular wearable posture tech devices is the Upright GO trainer. This little device is strapless and can be positioned on your back with special adhesives. While it’s there, it will monitor your posture for up to 10 hours. If it notices your posture could do with an improvement, it’ll gently vibrate, making you more mindful of how you’re sitting.

This simple training approach is reported to have had good results. Especially because the device teams up with an app to provide a personalised training programme with goals that you need to try and hit each day.

2. Upright Go 2 The latest version of this ultra-discreet posture corrector and tracker Reasons to buy + Real-time posture coaching + Lighter and longer-lasting than original Go + Can wear it all day Today's Best Deals $99.99 View at Amazon

We already have the Upright Go posture tracker on our list, which we think is a solid product for simple posture tracking and training. However, if you have a bit more money to spare, we recommend you check out the Upright Go 2.

This posture tracker and corrector works in the same way as the Go. You attach it to your back and from there it’ll vibrate if your posture needs to change. However, the newer version comes with a 30 hour battery life, which means it needs less charging. It’s also smaller, but is packing more in-built sensors, which means it’s even more sensitive to your posture and the way you move.

3. Modetro Sports Posture Corrector Spinal Support The best posture corrector for beginners seeking ease and comfort Reasons to buy + Simple design + Breathable fabric + Easy-to-wear Today's Best Deals $11.99 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Although many of us may need a rigid posture corrector in order to address years of slouching, if a posture corrector is uncomfortable or annoying to wear, we’re unlikely to keep at it. That’s why we like this simple spinal brace and posture corrector from Modetro, which you can begin wearing for just an hour at a time to build muscle memory.

It consists of simple straps that loop over your shoulders and can be positioned to suit you and gradually tightened. Think of it like wearing a backpack, but without the bag part. This style means it’s likely to help gently correct your posture over time and prompt you to sit up straighter at your desk.

It’s made from a lightweight and breathable material, which makes it convenient and comfortable to wear whether you’re at home or at the office and can be worn under or over your clothes.

4. Marakym Posture Corrector Easily adjustable posture brace for work, daily life or the gym Reasons to buy + Versatile + Easy-to-adjust + Great reviews Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This simple posture corrector from Marakym gradually teaches people with bad posture to sit up straighter. Not only does this make you feel more attentive, it also relieves lots of back, shoulder and neck pain.

This posture corrector is one of our favourites because it comes with easily adjustable straps, has a slim design that works well under work clothes, gym clothes or just when you’re relaxing at home and is also delivered with some handy extras, including a little carry bag and kinesiology tape for sorting out other areas of your body that are in need of some adjustment.

5. Glamorise Women's MagicLift Front Close Posture Back Support The best posture corrector for women in need of added back support Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 product + Simple and easy-to-wear + Unique design Today's Best Deals $51 View at Macy's

If you wear a bra during the day, then it makes sense to find one that includes extra back support and some posture correcting. We like this back support bra from Glamorise, which has a unique cross-shaped design at the back to bring added support, as well as encourage more mindful posture.

Unlike many other bras, it also has thick, cushioned straps, so as well as support it’s bringing maximum comfort and not straining your shoulders or neck either. Far too many bras bring good support but are made with thin straps that tend to dig in.

6. Vokka Posture Corrector for Men and Women The best posture corrector for serious slouchers or for recovery Reasons to buy + Heavy-duty back support + Easy-to-use velcro fastenings + Simple design Today's Best Deals $28.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This posture corrector is much longer than many of the others on the list because it’s providing much more support from your neck to your lower back.

This style of posture corrector or back brace is ideal for those who slouch a lot, are suffering from a great deal of lower back pain or are recovering from an injury and need a little more support until they can get back to full strength.

The straps need to be kept tight, but they can easily be adjusted with velcro. This means that, for such a large posture corrector, it’s quite comfortable and can be worn throughout the day if you don’t mind wearing it over clothes or possibly being visible under your clothes.

7. Clever Yellow Back Support Belt A good option for those experiencing lower back pain Reasons to buy + Specifically for back pain + Good for office workers + Ideal for recovery Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you have a problem with posture due to lower back pain, then it’s worth investing in a posture corrector specially designed for that area of your body.

This back support from Clever Yellow addresses lower back pain, which is particularly important if you sit at a desk all day or you’re recovering from an injury and need a bit more support until you’re back at full strength.

It has good reviews because it manages to provide a great deal of support, thanks to its tight fitting and some rods in the rear of the support, but it’s also flexible enough to move around in all day, whether you’re a driver or work at an office.

8. Back Inflated Posture Wobble Cushion The best posture corrector for multiple purposes Reasons to buy + Great alternative corrector + Also improves core strength + Affordable Today's Best Deals $24.99 View at Amazon

If the idea of a posture corrector that you have to wear, whether that’s a device you clip onto your clothing or straps you tie around your torso, doesn’t appeal to you then try this posture correcting alternative, which is a simple cushion design instead.

All you have to do is put the Posture Wobble Cushion from BACK on your chair while you work. As you type or write or have meetings throughout the day, the design of the cushion will encourage you to improve your posture and sit up straighter for longer, all the while protecting your back and neck from hunching over.

The wobble cushion is good value because it has a range of other uses. For example, you can use it to improve your core strength and to balance while standing up for simple rehabilitation exercises.

