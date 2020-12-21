Best graphics cards 2020: get a great GPU now

If you're in the market for the best graphics card of 2020, then have we got the guide for you: a carefully distilled list of the very best cards on the market, so you can find the right GPU for your setup and your budget.

From state-of-the-art Nvidia and AMD graphics cards with advanced ray tracing technology, to value-for-money budget models that still deliver incredible bang for your buck, we've got a fantastic selection of top pixel-pushers and a suite of useful information to help you find the perfect one for you.

We've got the latest Radeon RX 6000 series cards from AMD and the latest RTX 30 series cards from Nvidia, so you can make the most informed of choices about which card deserves a place in your gaming rig.

These are cards capable of displaying today's finest PC games, like Cyberpunk 2077, at high resolutions and framerates, and with next-gen eye candy like real time ray tracing enabled.

With this guide to hand, finding the out and out best graphics card for gaming, or the best graphics card on a budget or best cheap graphics cards, or the best graphics card for price spent will be easier than finding another fake news "Half-Life 3 confirmed" report online.

The best graphics cards to buy in 2020

(Image credit: Nvidia)

1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 The best graphics card for most people Specifications Nvidia CUDA Cores: 2,304 Core Clock: 1.5 GHz (1.73 GHz boost) Memory: 8GB GDDR6 Memory interface width: 256-bit Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a Reasons to buy + Good performance for the price + Goes all the way up to 4K + Support for ray tracing, DLSS

Credited with making 4K gaming affordable for the masses for the first time, the GeForce RTX 3060 is going to appeal to a whole host of people, even if it can't quite equal the performance levels of the 3080 or 3090 models above it. You get ray tracing and Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, plus that graphical horsepower, all for a relatively reasonable fee.

Keep your eye on prices though, because with the RTX 3060 Ti below it and the RTX 3080 above it, this may not be the best Nvidia card for your gaming rig, depending on how much you're having to pay. While the RTX 3070 is undoubtedly a major jump over the generation that came before it, in terms of current-gen cards it's a more crowded field.

Everyone is going to be at a different point along the price vs performance graph when it comes to picking out a graphics card upgrade, but we think the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is going to win a lot of fans even with some stiff competition. It could be the Ampere graphics card that suits your budget and your gaming requirements the best.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 The best premium graphics card for serious gamers Specifications Nvidia CUDA Cores: 8,704 Core Clock: 1.44 GHz (1.71 GHz boost) Memory: 10GB GDDR6X Memory interface width: 320-bit Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a Reasons to buy + Packs in plenty of graphical power + Performance vs price sweet spot + Goes up to 60 fps at a 4K resolution

The GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia is quite simply a powerhouse of a graphics card, offering 4K, 60 fps next-gen gaming performance for your rig. It strikes a price vs performance balance between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3090, and is the way to go if you want to be able to ramp up the graphical bells and whistles without completely clearing out your bank account (depending on the size of your bank account balance).

In fact the card is so popular that it's proving rather hard to get hold of at the time of writing. If you don't want to pay an inflated sum to a reseller – and we wouldn't recommend doing so – then you're going to have to be patient and committed in your pursuit of one, keeping a close eye on retailers and their stock levels.

Specs-wise you get a significant improvement over what the RTX 3070 can offer, so if you're able to pay the premium price (and find one in stock) then you get to enjoy those AAA games at the best resolutions and frame rates. As with all the newer Nvidia Ampere cards, you get ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) included to really make your games pop.

(Image credit: XFX)

3. AMD Radeon RX 590 The best budget graphics card Reasons to buy + Excellent performance up to 1440p + Won't break the bank + Noticeably improved efficiency

It might not be one of the newest graphics cards around any more, but the AMD Radeon RX 590 is certainly able to still pack a punch – it's one to weigh up if the prices on the top-level Nvidia and AMD cards are leaving you a little dizzy. More than specs, this is a card about improved thermals and efficiency, and it holds up very well against both Nvidia and other AMD cards at this particular price point.

Built on 12nm, you get 2,304 GPU cores, a top boost clock speed of 1,545MHz, and 8GB of (GDDR5) VRAM to power through your games with, making this undoubtedly one of the best value AMD graphics cards you can pick up right now.

While there's not a massive performance boost over the cards that came before the Radeon RX 590, there is a performance boost, and you're not going to be left disappointed by the frame rates you're getting out of this card (especially at the sort of prices it's now going for).

(Image credit: AMD)

4. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD pulls out all the stops with its best graphics card Specifications Stream processors: 5,120 Core Clock: 2.015 GHz (2.25 GHz boost) Memory: 16GB GDDR6 Memory interface width: 256-bit Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 Reasons to buy + Excellent top-end performance + We like the design + The best you can get from AMD

AMD graphics card technology, pushed to the absolute max: that's the story of the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which sets a new high bar for AMD graphics cards and ray tracing whilst looking the part as well (not that you'll be able to admire the card much if it's safely installed inside your PC).

While the cost of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT versus the performance gains you get over the 6800 series might be too difficult to justify for a lot of gamers, if you're ready to get the best graphics performance that AMD has to offer and you have the budget to be able to back it up, then this is definitely worth a place on your shortlist of the best graphics cards on the market at the moment.

Keep an eye on the prices of the Radeon RX 6900 XT (the widgets on this page should help), as price drops will instantly make this a more appealing buy, as you would expect. This also functions as an excellent graphics card for creatives who have a serious amount of data in their workflow too.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti The Ampere champion of the mid-range Specifications Nvidia CUDA Cores: 4,864 Core Clock: 1.41 GHz (1.67 GHz boost) Memory: 8GB GDDR6 Memory interface width: 256-bit Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a Reasons to buy + A superb bang-for-buck option + Respectable ray tracing performance + Compact and stays cool

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is hardly the cheapest graphics card on the market, but it does give you the most affordable way into the GeForce 30 series – and yet it still performs to a level that's going to be more than enough for gamers that find they can do without the top-tier 4K and 8K resolutions available on the cards that are further up in the Nvidia Ampere range.

This card won't get you top-tier 4K performance in the very best games on the market at the moment, but it will bring with it very decent frame rates in even the most demanding games at 1080p, and you get the power of ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) acceleration. As long as you have a more modest display, this graphics card is going to do you proud.

If you're shopping at this price point, there's nothing really that competes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for the time being, even if the 8GB of on-board RAM is a little on the low side. It's the card that proves once and for all that you can get very decent performance from a graphics upgrade without spending too much.

(Image credit: AMD)

6. AMD Radeon RX 6800 The best AMD graphics card for price vs performance Specifications Stream processors: 3,840 Core Clock: 1.815 GHz (2.105 GHz boost) Memory: 16GB GDDR6 Memory interface width: 256-bit Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 Reasons to buy + Excellent top-end performance + We like the design + The best you can get from AMD

Welcome back to the big leagues, AMD: the Radeon RX 6800 marks the tech giant's return to the high-end graphics market, where it's looking to compete head-to-head with Nvidia. Like the slightly more powerful (and expensive) XT variant, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 brings along with it some powerful 4K gaming chops.

There's plenty of video RAM to play around with here, as well as some specialised AMD tweaks that should make your gaming titles absolutely zip along. It might not get the absolute top scores in terms of benchmarks, but if you're looking to get some heavy duty frame rates on the best games without paying a heavy duty price, then this card is definitely worth a place on your shortlist.

Thanks to the impressive performance improvements ushered in with the arrival of the Big Navi (or Navi 21 or RDNA2) technology from AMD, you don't have to worry about performance being an issue with this card installed in your rig. There's decent overclocking performance here as well, if you're keen to push your card even further once it's installed.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

7. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 The best graphics card for creative projects Specifications Nvidia CUDA Cores: 10,496 Core Clock: 1.4 GHz (1.7 GHz boost) Memory: 24GB GDDR6X Memory interface width: 384-bit Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a Reasons to buy + Top-tier performance levels + Eye-watering GPU specs + Resolutions up to and including 8K

If you've got very deep pockets and want GPU performance that's second to none, there's the GeForce RTX 3090 – nothing beats this powerhouse, which can push out stellar frame rates at resolutions up to 8K. There isn't a game on the market or a video editing project that will slow down the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, it really is that powerful.

Something you definitely get with the RTX 3090 is future-proofing – we don't think this is going to be dethroned as the best GPU in Nvidia's line-up for quite some time yet. Thanks to its 24GB of VRAM and other parts of its configuration, it might actually be an even better graphics card for creatives than gamers, but whatever your use case scenario is, you're guaranteed to be blown away by the performance.

It is expensive, and it is going to be more power and performance than a lot of people need, so bear that in mind before splashing the cash on this one – you might be able to find better value for your particular setup further down the scale (it costs a lot more than the RTX 3080, but isn't massively more powerful). It's also a physically large graphics card, which is something else to consider.

(Image credit: AMD)

8. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Big Navi technology delivers with AMD Specifications Stream processors: 4,608 Core Clock: 2.015 GHz (2.25 GHz boost) Memory: 16GB GDDR6 Memory interface width: 256-bit Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 Reasons to buy + Strong gaming performance + Effective power management + Supports ray tracing

Sitting between the 6800 and 6900 XT in terms of graphical prowess, the 6800 XT is therefore worth a look for anyone who wants to strike a certain balance between how much they spend and how high their frame rates get. In terms of the Nvidia series, this card is essentially up against the RTX 3070.

You get AMD's ray tracing implementation here, as you would expect, and solid performance across the board no matter what you're trying to put your card and your system through. It's been some time since AMD was competing right up at the top end of the market, but the RX 6800 XT shows that Nvidia does have something to worry about.

As always with graphics cards and the market at the moment, pricing and availability is key: while the RX 6800 XT offers a serious performance boost over previous generation AMD cards, there's less of a margin between it and the other Big Navi (RNDA2) cards in the AMD line-up, in either direction.



(Image credit: AMD / MSI)

9. AMD Radeon RX 5700 The best graphics card from the last generation Specifications Stream Processors: 2,304 Core Clock: 1,465 MHz (1,725 MHz boost) Memory: 8GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 14Gbps Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin and 1 x 6-pin Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, 1 x HDMI with 4K60 Reasons to buy + Very strong performance + Incredibly affordable price point + Excellent 1440p frame rates

With unbelievable benchmark scores when it launched and a price point that sits very firmly at the affordable end of the market, the AMD Radeon RX 5700 remains a great graphics card choice. Retailing for much less than comparable high-end cards, the 5700 doesn't miss a beat, and at a 1440p resolution allows modern AAA games to be run at high if not max settings.

Indeed, the RX 5700's benchmark performance has been so strong that it has eclipsed most other mid-range GPUs, thanks in part thanks to an extra 2GB of VRAM. What is worth noting here, though, is that while the RX 5700 out-performs other models in terms of speed, it does not feature its real time ray tracing capabilities.

This lack of ray tracing aside, though, and there literally isn't anything to dislike about the AMD Radeon RX 5700 — and especially not its low price point. And, for that reason, we find it easy to recommend as one of the best mid-range graphics card picks for most people.



(Image credit: Nvidia)

10. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti An excellent premium graphics card Specifications Stream Processors: 4,352 Core Clock: 1,350MHz (1,635MHz boost) Memory: 11GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 14Gbps Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB-C Reasons to buy + 4K, 60 fps gaming prowess + Nvidia ray tracing support + Dual fan cooling system

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is without question near the top of the pile when it comes to the best graphics cards of 2020: it's one of the most powerful cards you can buy right now, with support for 4K resolutions at 60 fps, Nvidia's latest ray tracing technology, and just about all the extras you could ask for.

It's quite simply a powerhouse, with a size to match its performance. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti comes so highly recommended because of the improvements Nvidia has made with its Turing architecture, wringing every last drop of 4K performance out of this particular model. You get 11GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 4,352 CUDA cores and a boost clock of 1,635 MHz packed in here, with Nvidia's first ever self-implemented 90 MHz factory overclock reaping substantial benefits.

Its ray tracing abilities impress as well, allowing for gorgeous and immersive in-game lighting and reflection effects, which are generated in real time. It's a card that is design to assault 3DMark, as well as any game, no matter how graphically demanding. Prices remain high for this, but shop around.



(Image credit: Nvidia)

11. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super One of the best mid-range graphics cards Specifications Stream processors: 2,560 Core clock: 1,605 Memory: 8GB GDDR6 Memory clock: 14Gbps Power connectors: 6 pin + 8 pin Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI-DL Reasons to buy + Superb 1440p performance + Strong ray tracing ability + Mid-tier price point

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super improves on the original 2070 in every way. Naturally, it delivers excellent gaming performance at 1440p, allowing games to run at very high frame rates with all settings jacked up to maximum. But it also does this while also delivering genuine ray tracing chops, too, which is like the cherry on top of the tasty GPU cake.

Key, though, to its positioning in our best graphics cards list is its price, which is smack bang in the middle of market cost-wise– you don't have to leave your bank account thoroughly broken in order to ring it up. It also would easily fall into a sub-1k gaming PC build, which is something we like to see here at T3.

In a direct bang for your buck showdown, something like the AMD RX 5700 still wins due to it costing significantly less than the 2070, while still giving it a run for its money in terms of performance (admittedly without any ray tracing capabilities). However, if you are looking to game at QHD resolutions and want a feature-packed and future-proof GPU, then the 2070 Super is a top choice.



(Image credit: Gigabyte)

12. AMD Radeon RX 570 8GB A fantastic budget graphics card choice Reasons to buy + Really good 1080p performance + A range of choices available + Comes at some very decent prices

Take a look at the AMD Radeon RX 570 8GB and it's not difficult to see why it's made it into our best graphics cards of 2020 list: you get very decent gaming performance for not all that much money, and this card epitomises why AMD is so often favoured by gamers looking for value for money.

Shopping in the mid-range part of the market does of course mean a few compromises in terms of power, but if you're content with 1080p gaming then the 2,048 stream processors, 1,244 MHz core clock boost speed, and 8GB of on-board memory will do you proud. Do some shopping around and you should be able to get an RX 570 card for a very decent price – you've got plenty of options to choose from.

The Polaris architecture isn't AMD's most recent or best-performing architecture any longer, but we reckon that this is still going to get you some very good frame rates in your favourite games, at a price level that's not going to feel like daylight robbery.

Graphics cards: extra information

Searching for the right graphics card often means trawling through specs and benchmarks for hours on end, as well as dealing with buckets of confusing jargon, but not only have we picked out the key graphics card models you need to know about in this guide, but we've also explained why they've been chosen.

In other words, we've done most of the hard work of choosing the best graphics card for you: you can simply get on with making the right choice for you and then benefiting from the higher frame rates, additional processing power and a far more immersive and spectacular gaming experience.

And, right now is a great time to be shopping for a graphics card deal. Major online GPU retailers like Amazon and Walmart have plenty of bargains on offer, while more specialist computer hardware stores like Newegg.com, Overclockers.co.uk and Scan.co.uk are slashing prices as new 2020 cards arrive. As such it really is a great time to pick up a new GPU.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

(Image credit: Nvidia)

21 December, 2020 – while there had been talk that AMD was discontinuing its RX 6800 and 6900 reference cards, we're pleased to report that's not the case, as per a tweet from AMD Radeon executive Scott Herkelman.

Herkelman says that the reference design builds have been extended "indefinitely" because of popular demand, so if you want the purest versions of these cards then you're still going to be able to get them for the foreseeable future.

Both Nvidia and AMD continue to experience problems with stock levels – not least because there's a global pandemic happening – but there's hope for the new year, especially as Nvidia has just signed a new manufacturing deal with Samsung that should see more RTX 30-series cards produced.