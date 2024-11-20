I've had a lot of people ask me: "when is Black Friday this year – this Friday or next?". Despite various adverts, retailer sales and round-ups of the best deals already, it seems consumers are confused and wondering whether to buy now – or wait.
While Black Friday always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving – a US celebration foremost, not observed in the UK and therefore explaining some of those questions – for 2024 it feels like a 'late Black Friday'.
That's because Black Friday 2024, which falls on Friday 29 November, is on the weekend running into December. That's owed to it being a leap year, as in 2023 the event was five days earlier in the calendar, on 24 November.
Are the Black Friday sales worth it?
The data doesn't lie though: 'Black Friday 2024' is on an upward trend, with over 4,400% increased interest via Google search compared to the same period last month. It's a sales period that people genuinely hold out for.
But the other question people ask – and which turns up in search engine queries – is whether the Black Friday sales are truly worth it. The answer is yes and no – we've seen that some retailers will artificially inflate pricing the month prior, then suddenly drop it to show-off 'price cuts'.
That's not always the case though: tools like CamelCamelCamel can be a really good way to see historical pricing data on Amazon, for example, so you can see if that new purchase truly is the lowest-ever or not. We use that tool a lot here at T3, as we don't peddle nonsense deals.
Which Black Friday sales are on now?
The other reason people are confused about when Black Friday is this year is that, well, the boundaries have been blurred – many retailers have gone early, announcing November as a month-long Black Friday sale, ultimately, to encourage your spend.
We've rounded up some of the best available current sales worth checking out – you can see the links to our live hubs, which are manned hours per day, for example, and other hub pages throughout this page.
In addition, of course, there are big-hitters such as Amazon going live with its Black Friday sale on Thursday 21 November – so not a Friday at all. We'll be keeping a close eye on the best offers from that, so keep a lookout on the site.
In conclusion
So while Black Friday is officially on 29 November 2024, the sales have started in earnest throughout November – it's as if no official date exists this year.
And with Amazon in on the action from 21 November, the big-hitter deals will be from now through until Cyber Monday on 2 December.
However, do be vigilant, only buy from reputable retailers. Don't get coaxed into a fake deal, and don't buy nonsense that you don't really want or need.
Here on T3 we'll be highlighting the best premium, high-end and luxury deals to make your life better – and with the sales now in full effect, don't worry about an official Black Friday sales start date anymore, just go with the flow and shop with your specific targets set.
