The best Black Friday running shoe deals – live coverage of the best trainer offers

(Image credit: Nike)

For most people, the best Black Friday deals are connected to offers on tech and entertainment, but it's also a good time to shop for running and training shoes and apparel. If you need to update your shoe rotation or just want to get a new pair of trainers, now is the time to shop around.

This is the sixth Black Friday I've done for T3, and trust me when I say that most of the best running shoes and best workout shoes will be on offer in November. Last year, we saw the Nike Alphafly 2 drop to an all-time low; we also witnessed many top-ticket brands, such as Adidas, On, and Hoka, drop the price of the most sought-after models.

I've included some of the highlights from each brand below—these will be updated as we go along. I'll also post more deals as stories below from all retailers and brands I can find. Of course, since this is T3, I'll focus on quality deals; you know where to find the cheap stuff.

Buckle up, friends, as there are plenty of running shoe deals and trainer sales to go through! Let's get going.

Best Nike deals

Nike Vaporfly 3 (Men's): was £239.99 now £167.99 at prodirectsport.com One of the best running shoes in existence, the Vaporfly 3 can be used for training and racing and allows you to go as fast as possible. The 40mm maximum stack height, a full-length carbon plate and the brilliant ZoomX foam is the perfect combination to beat those PBs!

Best Adidas deals

Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra (Women's): was £200 now £106 at Adidas UK Ruth Croft secured a win at the Western States 100 in 2022, wearing a prototype of these shoes. They are built for endurance and speed, featuring lightweight construction, responsive Boost cushioning, and a grippy Continental outsole. Perfect for ultras, they've proven victorious in top races like the UTMB CCC.

Best On deals

On On Cloudboom Echo 3: was £264.99 now £211.99 at prodirectsport.com The On Cloudboom Echo 3 is a high-performance racing shoe featuring a lightweight design, Helion HF Pebax foam midsole, and a full-length carbon Speedboard for enhanced propulsion. Norwegian triathlete Gustav Iden wore a modified version of this shoe to win the 2022 Ironman World Championship, completing the marathon segment in 2:36:15!

Best Hoka deals

Hoka Cielo RD: was £149.99 now £89.99 at SportsShoes.com The Hoka Cielo RD running shoes are for runners seeking speed and comfort. Designed with a lightweight build and responsive cushioning, they deliver explosive energy return and a smooth ride. The breathable upper keeps your feet cool, while the traction-rich outsole ensures grip on varied surfaces, enhancing performance effortlessly.