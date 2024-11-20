Nike Vomero 18 reimagines max cushion for everyday training

The Nike Vomero 18 has officially entered the lineup as the brand's most cushioned training shoe yet.

Designed with feedback from runners at its core, this update takes max cushioning to new heights – literally.

With a towering 46mm stack height in the heel, 6mm higher than its predecessor, the Vomero 18 provides an unparalleled plush ride that caters to runners looking for comfort and durability on their daily runs.

“Runners told us they wanted more cushion, so we delivered,” says Ashley Campbell, Running Footwear Product Line Manager at Nike. “The Vomero 18 is purpose-built to give every runner an ultra-comfortable ride that’s supportive, smooth, and easy on the body.”

Nike has swapped out the Cushlon 3.0 used in the Vomero 17 for the ReactX foam, which is 13% more responsive and has a 43% lower carbon footprint than its predecessor.

Sitting above ReactX is the ZoomX foam layer, known for its soft, lightweight, and energetic feel.

Together, these foams create a balanced experience, combining plushness, energy return, and long-term durability for high-mileage runners.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nike)

The running shoes' increased rocker geometry works in harmony with the taller stack height to create a seamless heel-to-toe transition that feels natural and propels runners forward.

Marion Dougherty, Nike’s Senior Director of Global Running Footwear, explains that the focus on rocker design ensures “a forward-motion feel that makes you want to lace up and go.”

The upper has been refined as well, featuring an engineered mesh that offers targeted breathability while delivering a soft, stretchy fit.

The attention to detail extends to every touchpoint: the tongue, collar, laces, and even internal linings are designed with comfort in mind, creating a 360-degree plush experience.

The shoe’s durability is also a key highlight, with its rugged outsole providing traction for long-term performance.

“Runners are getting used to more cushion these days, and once they do, it’s hard to go back,” says Campbell.

(Image credit: Nike)

The Vomero 18 is part of Nike’s restructured road running lineup, which aims to simplify choices for runners.

While the Pegasus remains the go-to for responsive cushioning and the Structure offers support and guidance, the Vomero is positioned as the ultimate max-cushion option.

Each silo is designed to meet specific running needs, and the Vomero caters to those who prioritise softness and comfort above all else.

However, Marion Dougherty emphasises that all Nike shoes are versatile enough to be standalone options, depending on a runner’s preferences.

In addition to its functional improvements, the Vomero 18 turns heads with its dynamic design.

With a curvier silhouette and vibrant colourways led by Atmosphere Pink, the shoe embodies both boldness and softness.

Designed with women’s insights in mind but versatile enough for all genders, this shoe offers a fresh aesthetic for the road and beyond.

Set to launch globally on February 27, 2025, the Vomero 18 is a reimagination of max cushioning, giving you more comfort and more reason to hit the road. Head over to Nike Running for information.