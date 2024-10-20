Best Black Friday Nike sales 2024: The biggest discounts on sneakers, apparel, and more

Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching, and if you’re eyeing Nike products, this is the perfect time to snag some incredible deals. Historically, Black Friday sales have been one of the best times to shop for Nike, with major discounts across their website and popular retailers like Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, and more.

From seasoned runners looking for new performance sneakers to those in need of some fresh athleisure gear, you can expect to find deals on a variety of categories.

Footwear, in particular, is usually a big focus during Black Friday, with Nike’s iconic lines like Air Max, Air Force 1, and Pegasus often seeing significant price cuts. Apparel and accessories are also heavily discounted, from moisture-wicking tops and leggings to backpacks and socks. You may even find deals on Nike’s latest tech gear, including smart running watches and connected fitness products.

For 2024, look out for potential discounts on newly launched items like the Nike Zoom Fly 6 or Alphafly Next% 3 running shoes. As new models debut, retailers typically lower prices on previous versions, making Black Friday the ideal time to get premium products at a fraction of the cost.

For the best Nike deals online, start with Nike’s official website, which often runs seasonal promotions, clearance sales, and discounts for Nike Members, including free shipping. Amazon is another great option, particularly during events like Prime Day and Black Friday, where you can find reduced prices on popular Nike styles.

ASOS frequently includes Nike in its sitewide discounts, making it a good spot to score deals on the latest athleisure and running gear. Zalando, popular in Europe, regularly offers discounts on Nike sneakers and activewear, particularly during sales events.

For deeper discounts, check out the Nike Factory Store online or Sports Direct, both of which carry older styles and seasonal items at outlet prices. Foot Locker and JD Sports are also worth watching, especially for exclusive Nike collaborations and promotions during key shopping periods.

For the best Nike deals in the U.S., there are several online retailers worth checking out. First and foremost, Nike is a top choice, regularly offering discounts on a wide range of items, including clearance sections and exclusive member deals, such as early access to sales and free shipping.

Amazon is another excellent option for Nike products, especially during major sale events like Prime Day, where you can find significant discounts on everything from sneakers to sports apparel. With customer reviews readily available, it’s easy to compare products before purchasing.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is a reliable destination for Nike deals, often featuring discounts on running shoes, sportswear, and workout gear. They frequently run promotions during holiday weekends and seasonal sales.

For outlet-level pricing, the Nike Factory Store online is perfect for snagging past-season styles at a fraction of the cost. Finish Line and Foot Locker are also excellent options, offering exclusive Nike releases and regular promotions, particularly on footwear.

Nike Black Friday deals (UK)

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid: was £129.99 now £90.99 at nike.com The Air Jordan 1 Mid blends classic basketball design with contemporary flair. Featuring a clean white base with contrasting deep red accents, it offers both comfort and iconic style, making it a standout choice for sneaker lovers and casual wearers alike.

Nike Nike Free RN NN: was £109.99 now £76.99 at nike.com The Nike Free RN NN is designed for runners who value flexibility and natural movement. Its lightweight construction and minimalist design allow your feet to move freely, while the breathable mesh upper provides a snug yet comfortable fit – ideal for daily runs or casual wear.

Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn: was £129.99 now £90.99 at nike.com The Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn is built for high-intensity training, offering unmatched stability and durability. Its easy slip-on design saves time, while the grippy outsole and supportive fit make it perfect for heavy lifts, circuit training, or any demanding workout.

Nike Black Friday deals (US)

Nike Air Max Pulse: was $150, now $89.97 at Nike

The Nike Air Max Pulse features a sleek design with a breathable mesh upper and responsive cushioning. Its standout Air Max unit in the heel provides superior comfort and impact protection, making it ideal for both athletic performance and casual wear.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo: was $115, now $79.97 at Nike

The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo boasts a retro-inspired style with oversized details, durable leather, and a comfortable, padded collar. Its vintage look and modern enhancements make it a standout sneaker.