Best Black Friday Nike sales 2024: The biggest discounts on sneakers, apparel, and more

Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching, and if you’re eyeing Nike products, this is the perfect time to snag some incredible deals. Historically, Black Friday sales have been one of the best times to shop for Nike, with major discounts across their website and popular retailers like Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, and more.
From seasoned runners looking for new performance sneakers to those in need of some fresh athleisure gear, you can expect to find deals on a variety of categories.
Footwear, in particular, is usually a big focus during Black Friday, with Nike’s iconic lines like Air Max, Air Force 1, and Pegasus often seeing significant price cuts. Apparel and accessories are also heavily discounted, from moisture-wicking tops and leggings to backpacks and socks. You may even find deals on Nike’s latest tech gear, including smart running watches and connected fitness products.
For 2024, look out for potential discounts on newly launched items like the Nike Zoom Fly 6 or Alphafly Next% 3 running shoes. As new models debut, retailers typically lower prices on previous versions, making Black Friday the ideal time to get premium products at a fraction of the cost.
Best Black Friday Nike sales quick links (UK)
For the best Nike deals online, start with Nike’s official website, which often runs seasonal promotions, clearance sales, and discounts for Nike Members, including free shipping. Amazon is another great option, particularly during events like Prime Day and Black Friday, where you can find reduced prices on popular Nike styles.
ASOS frequently includes Nike in its sitewide discounts, making it a good spot to score deals on the latest athleisure and running gear. Zalando, popular in Europe, regularly offers discounts on Nike sneakers and activewear, particularly during sales events.
For deeper discounts, check out the Nike Factory Store online or Sports Direct, both of which carry older styles and seasonal items at outlet prices. Foot Locker and JD Sports are also worth watching, especially for exclusive Nike collaborations and promotions during key shopping periods.
Best Black Friday Nike sales quick links (US)
For the best Nike deals in the U.S., there are several online retailers worth checking out. First and foremost, Nike is a top choice, regularly offering discounts on a wide range of items, including clearance sections and exclusive member deals, such as early access to sales and free shipping.
Amazon is another excellent option for Nike products, especially during major sale events like Prime Day, where you can find significant discounts on everything from sneakers to sports apparel. With customer reviews readily available, it’s easy to compare products before purchasing.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is a reliable destination for Nike deals, often featuring discounts on running shoes, sportswear, and workout gear. They frequently run promotions during holiday weekends and seasonal sales.
For outlet-level pricing, the Nike Factory Store online is perfect for snagging past-season styles at a fraction of the cost. Finish Line and Foot Locker are also excellent options, offering exclusive Nike releases and regular promotions, particularly on footwear.
Nike Black Friday deals (UK)
The Air Jordan 1 Mid blends classic basketball design with contemporary flair. Featuring a clean white base with contrasting deep red accents, it offers both comfort and iconic style, making it a standout choice for sneaker lovers and casual wearers alike.
This plush bucket looks swish and keeps your head warm in any weather. It's for the bold only! Save 19% at Nike.
The Air Max Plus Drift brings a fresh twist to a classic silhouette with sleek lines and dynamic design elements. Its signature Air cushioning ensures all-day comfort, while the bold look makes it perfect for those who want to stand out in style.
Rep your team in style with the Philadelphia Eagles Game American Football Jersey. Crafted with lightweight, breathable fabric, it delivers both comfort and team pride. Whether you're in the stands or watching from home, this jersey lets you show off your Eagles spirit effortlessly.
The Nike Free RN NN is designed for runners who value flexibility and natural movement. Its lightweight construction and minimalist design allow your feet to move freely, while the breathable mesh upper provides a snug yet comfortable fit – ideal for daily runs or casual wear.
The Nike Metcon 9 EasyOn is built for high-intensity training, offering unmatched stability and durability. Its easy slip-on design saves time, while the grippy outsole and supportive fit make it perfect for heavy lifts, circuit training, or any demanding workout.
Nike Black Friday deals (US)
Nike Air Max Pulse: was $150, now $89.97 at Nike
The Nike Air Max Pulse features a sleek design with a breathable mesh upper and responsive cushioning. Its standout Air Max unit in the heel provides superior comfort and impact protection, making it ideal for both athletic performance and casual wear.
Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo: was $115, now $79.97 at Nike
The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo boasts a retro-inspired style with oversized details, durable leather, and a comfortable, padded collar. Its vintage look and modern enhancements make it a standout sneaker.
The Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Crop Sweatshirt offers a cozy yet stylish look, perfect for casual days. With its soft fleece fabric and cropped design, it delivers warmth without sacrificing a trendy, laid-back vibe. Ideal for layering or making a statement on its own.
The Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 running shoe is built for comfort and performance. Featuring responsive Zoom Air cushioning and a breathable mesh upper, it provides a smooth ride for everyday runs. Its sleek design makes it both functional and stylish for any workout.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.