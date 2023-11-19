I review running shoes for a living and these are my favourite Black Friday running deals right now

I might not be the fastest runner or even run as much as other athletes I know, but one thing is for sure: I test a lot of running shoes. I curate T3's best running shoes guide and take this task very seriously, which means I wear a different pair every week (sometimes, I wear multiple pairs within a 7-day period). So trust men when I say I know a thing or two about performance footwear!

I'm also a bit of a Black Friday expert, as I've been delivering the best Black Friday deals to T3 readers since 2019. Combine these two skills, and you get a person (me!) who can identify the most unique offers on the most competent running footwear almost immediately.

Below, I've collected my top picks from top brands, including Nike, Adidas, Lululemon, Allbirds, and more. Some retailers and manufacturers have yet to launch their Black Friday sales, so make sure you check back later, as I'm keen on updating this article as often as possible!

Fancy running in the fastest running shoes known to mankind? You need the Nike Alphafly 2, the same shoes that propel most professional athletes to victory at elite races these days. Get 25% off by entering the code START23 at checkout. The offer ends on 23 November 2023!

Ideal for slower sessions and walking, Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles features water-repellent Puddle Guard technology that keeps feet dry. The wool upper is cosy and comfy, and thanks to the all-condition traction, you won't feel wobbly even when walking/running in the rain.

Fitness brand Lululemon's first take on the running shoe concept, the Blissfeel, was designed specifically for women, sporting a midfoot frame, seamless, moisture-wicking liner and a padded tongue and heel collar. Two colourways are currently half-price off, including the pictured Alpine White/Elixir/Light Ivory!

One of the best running shoes released this year, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12 provides the ultimate plush running experience without sacrificing performance. It features responsive underfoot Fresh Foam paired with a soft, selectively stretchy knit upper, which offers 360-degree comfort. Now 46% off at Sportsshoes.com – many sizes are still available!

Still one of the most sought-after models two years after it was released, the second-generation Vaporfly is the ultimate speed machine. Featuring the iconic ZoomX foam and a mesh-like upper that provides pretty of support and airflow, Nike's racing shoe is a must-have in your rotation.