The best John Lewis Black Friday tech deals 2024: big discounts now live!

Technically, we don't get to Black Friday until 29 November 2024 – but retailers such as John Lewis aren't letting that get in the way of some serious discounts, with plenty of top deals already being live.

The aim of this deals hub is to direct you to the very best UK Black Friday deals that John Lewis has to offer – and we'll be updating these recommendations over time. If you're after deals on the best TVs, the best laptops, and the best Apple products, then you've come to the right place.

If you want to see everything John Lewis has to offer, open the official John Lewis Black Friday sale page on its site. If you want the current highlights, they're collected below for your buyiing consideration.

Best John Lewis Black Friday sale 2024: best deals today

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2024: Apple deals

Apple Watch 10: was £399 now £379 at John Lewis Finally in our Apple discounts series, we have the Apple Watch 10: this new-and-improved version was only launched in September, but you can already pick it up from John Lewis for less than its original price.

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2024: laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: was £749.99 now £449.99 at John Lewis You really can't argue with £300 off the IdeaPad Slim 5i. Lenovo is a name you can absolutely trust, and this particular model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB storage SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was £1,249 now £999 at John Lewis When it comes to Windows 11 laptops, Microsoft makes some of the best in the business, and the Surface Laptop 7 is evidence of that: it's beautifully designed, packed with power, and full of AI features too.

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2024: tablet deals

Philips 43PUS8309: was £399 now £379 at John Lewis If you're looking for excellent value for money from your next television set, look no further than the 43-inch, 4K Philips 43PUS8309, which is even better value with a discount courtesy of the sales at John Lewis.

Sony A80L 55-inch: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Currys The 55-inch, 4K, OLED Sony A80L is now available for something approaching a steal, courtesy of its £200 price reduction for Black Friday. It's packed with quality and features, and runs the ace Google TV software.

John Lewis Black Friday sale recap

John Lewis certainly didn't hold back when it came to the sales period around Black Friday in 2023, and it's more of the same for 2024 so far – by which we mean major discounts across every tech category, and lots of other product lines too.

As the actual Black Friday date approaches, we're expecting to see even more from John Lewis in terms of discounts and offers. Considering the breath of products on offer, it's a great opportunity to pick up some of the best Christmas gifts for 2024.

When is the John Lewis Black Friday sale?

It's happening right now, as you're reading this – the John Lewis Black Friday sale is already underway. Officially, Black Friday is 29 November 2024 this year, and as that date gets closer we think the deals are going to continue to pile up online.

When do the John Lewis Black Friday deals start?

John Lewis was certainly quick off the mark with the Black Friday deals, as they were up and running by the first week in November. If you see something you like in these sales, we'd recommend snapping it up at your earliest opportunity.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at John Lewis?

That's what we're here to find out, together: we're scouring the John Lewis website every day to find the best Black Friday deals, and we'll post them up here as and when we come across them. There are lots of superb offers available already.

Should I expect shipping delays during the John Lewis Black Friday sale?

John Lewis is one of the more reliable retailers when it comes to getting everything sent out and delivered on time, but there are no guarantees when it comes to the post. Make sure you get your orders in and checked out as early as you can.