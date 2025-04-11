Iconic foldable phone to get an update later this month

Quick summary The launch date for the next version of the Motorola Razr has been confirmed. On 24 April, Moto will introduce the new phone, thought to be called the Razr 60 Ultra, with new AI skills.

While most of the folding phone market is dominated by Samsung, it’s impossible to ignore the Motorola Razr – not only has it offered one of the best folding phones of recent times, but the nostalgia value of Razr can’t be overstated.

We’re getting closer to learning what Motorola has in store for the Razr, with the launch event confirmed for 24 April 2025. The details – shared on X – come with the #MakeItIconic tag. In the background of the short video showing gyrating Razr phones, the letters A and I are formed.

When the ordinary flips to the extraordinary. #MakeItIconic 4/24 pic.twitter.com/tJ3Mk67uaLApril 10, 2025

That’s right: with Motorola having made its move into Moto AI with the first announcement of the year – the Moto Edge 60 Fusion – it looks like the Moto Razr 60 will have it too. While the tease doesn’t confirm the models that Motorola is launching, it’s expected to be the Moto Razr 60 Ultra and the Moto Razr 60.

These phones will likely be called the Moto Razr+ 2025 and the Moto Razr 2025 in the US.

Before we get to the details of the new phone – which has seen plenty of leaks – let’s talk about Moto AI. The new suite of AI tools adds things like Catch Me Up for summarising your messages, Pay Attention to record and summarise audio, while Remember This is for saving important information.

Moto Razr 60 Ultra expected specs and details

Leaks have told us that the Moto Razr 60 Ultra will come in a full range of colours and finishes, including red, green and pink, expected to be tied into Pantone colours. It’s expected that there will be vegan leather, a wood finish and potentially the canvas finish we’ve seen on the Edge 60 Fusion too.

The design otherwise appears to be similar to the Edge 50 Ultra, but we’re expecting a bump in power, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite said to be running this phone. Previous Razr devices have used sub-flagship hardware, so this is quite the change – and could make the Ultra more expensive.

Elsewhere we’re expecting a 6.96-inch display on the inside and a 4-inch display on the cover, wrapping around those camera lenses to really take advantage of the space on offer. It’s said that these displays will offer a 165Hz refresh rate.

A 4,540mAh battery with 68W charging is expected, while the cameras should be a pair of 50-megapixel cameras.