Leaked Motorola Edge 60 images show a rainbow of cool colours

Quick summary The next Motorola phone is expected to be the Edge 60, which adds a telephoto lens to the Edge 60 Fusion, while giving it a slight power boost. The phone is expected to launch alongside the Edge 60 Pro in the coming weeks.

Motorola has produced some of the most interesting colours over the past couple of years thanks to a partnership with Pantone. That partnership is live and well, with the company’s most recent launch – the Edge 60 Fusion – giving us Slipstream (a blue), Amazonite (teal), Mykonos Blue and Zephr (pink) colours. Thanks to a new leak, we can see some of the colours coming to the Moto Edge 60, its mid-range model.

Motorola is warming up for what could be a big 2025. It has started with one of its affordable models, with the expectation that we’ll see the Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro and the new Razr 60 models over the coming months. We’ve also seen the introduction of Moto AI as the company jumps on the bandwagon to give users a little more on the software side.

This latest leak comes from YTECHB (via 91mobiles) where we learn that we’re going to get Shamrock Green, Gibraltar Sea (deep blue) and Plumperfect (purple) colours. The new colours are once again Pantone colours and Motorola continues to eschew plastics in favour of vegan leather and canvas-feel finishes instead.

From reviewing a number of Motorola phones over the past couple of years, I’ve found that the vegan leather and bright colours adds a lift to Moto’s phones – they don’t feel as cheap as they are, which is a good thing for buyers.

Image 1 of 2 Gibraltar Sea (Image credit: YTECHB.com) Shamrock Green (Image credit: YTECHB.com)

Moto Edge 60 specs leaked so far

Looking at the images of the forthcoming Edge 60, it doesn’t look like there’s a huge change in the design for this Motorola phone and the specs that have been leaked don’t make this phone look too different to the Edge 60 Fusion either.

For starters, the design seems to be the same, with all the camera elements on the rear being the same size. Motorola is also hanging on to the curved edges to its phones, bucking the trend for flat screens which has permeated across other manufacturers.

That screen is said to be a 6.67-inch OLED with Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the Moto Edge 60. It’s also expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate, so again, the same as the Edge 60 Fusion.

We’re expecting to see the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 powering this phone (the Fusion is powered by the Dimensity 7300), while there’s IP68 and IP69 protection for the whole phone.

Turning to the camera this is where the point of differentiation might come in – the leaks suggest a 50-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera (3x), along with the flash. It’s the addition of the zoom (as also found in the Moto Edge 50) that seems to make this phone different to the model already announced.

Finally a 5,500mAh battery with 68W charging is expected.

The Moto Edge 60 has reportedly passed through TENAA certification, but it might not launch in the UK, with the Moto Edge 60 Pro more likely to be the model that’s offered here. The Edge 60 is expected to launch in India, however.