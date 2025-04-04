Motorola Razr 60 Ultra shown in leaked promo material, looks like a Z Flip beater
And it's running flagship hardware too
Quick summary
Promotional material for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has leaked, revealing colours and what processor the flip phone will run on.
The leak comes from a reliable source too, although no launch date has been suggested as yet.
There have been a number of rumours surrounding Motorola's upcoming foldable phones, with the Razr 60 Ultra having leaked several times over the last couple of months. They suggest it is nearing launch.
Now the latest to appear online drip feeds a little extra information about the flagship flip phone, and while we still don't know exactly when it will arrive, there's a little more on what we can expect when it does.
Evan Blass – who has an excellent track record when it comes to leaks - has posted promotional material for the Moto Razr 60 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). It reveals the device will be available in several colour options, including Red, Green and Pink, with a faux leather option, wooden option, and potential faux suede option in that mix.
The design is expected to remain very similar to the phone's predecessor – the Moto Razr 50 Ultra – with a large cover screen, two cameras positioned horizontally and a fingerprint sensor within the power button.
The images leaked by Blass mention Moto AI, which is expected to be on the Razr 60 Ultra, and there is also an image showing apps like YouTube, Google Drive, Google Meet, and Google Maps on the cover screen. This indicates the external display's usefulness compared to some competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
A promotional video was also shared by Blass, which confirms that the Razr 60 Ultra will run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This is a significant upgrade to the Razr 50 Ultra, which ran on the sub-flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform.
What other specs is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra expected to offer?
Based on previous rumours, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to have a 6.96-inch internal display and a 4-inch external display, both of which are expected to have a 165z refresh rate as the Razr 50 Ultra.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There is also said to be a 4,540mAh battery, support for 67W fast charging and the camera offering is expected to consist of 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel front camera.
For now, nothing is confirmed by Motorola, but if the promotional materials leaked by Blass are legit, there probably isn't too much longer to wait for the full details.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
In an age of exciting upgrades, Google could downgrade the Pixel 10 instead
There’s a change coming to the Pixel cameras and it could cause a stir
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 storage can be easily expanded by 1TB, but it'll cost you extra
Larger microSD Express cards are coming soon – for a price
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra looking like it'll be the flip phone to beat this year
It looks great and its specs are impressive, based on the most recent leaks
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be nearing launch as flip phone spotted online
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have a hot new competitor
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola just made the bougiest flip phone you could possibly imagine
Even Barbie would go wide-eyed with much pink
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaks – will kick off the flip phone wars for 2025
And set a very high standard too it seems
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
New Motorola flip phone shows off the 2025 Pantone colour of the year
And we love it
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola free upgrade to add feature Samsung Galaxy owners have enjoyed for months
There's a really useful feature coming to your Moto phone
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola's next Razr foldable could come with a neat new tech idea
Or perhaps we should say a future Razr...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola ThinkPhone 25 really means business – tough as nails and fully juiced
Also as secure as they come
By Rik Henderson Published