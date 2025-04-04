Motorola Razr 60 Ultra shown in leaked promo material, looks like a Z Flip beater

Quick summary Promotional material for the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has leaked, revealing colours and what processor the flip phone will run on. The leak comes from a reliable source too, although no launch date has been suggested as yet.

There have been a number of rumours surrounding Motorola's upcoming foldable phones, with the Razr 60 Ultra having leaked several times over the last couple of months. They suggest it is nearing launch.

Now the latest to appear online drip feeds a little extra information about the flagship flip phone, and while we still don't know exactly when it will arrive, there's a little more on what we can expect when it does.

Evan Blass – who has an excellent track record when it comes to leaks - has posted promotional material for the Moto Razr 60 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). It reveals the device will be available in several colour options, including Red, Green and Pink, with a faux leather option, wooden option, and potential faux suede option in that mix.

The design is expected to remain very similar to the phone's predecessor – the Moto Razr 50 Ultra – with a large cover screen, two cameras positioned horizontally and a fingerprint sensor within the power button.

The images leaked by Blass mention Moto AI, which is expected to be on the Razr 60 Ultra, and there is also an image showing apps like YouTube, Google Drive, Google Meet, and Google Maps on the cover screen. This indicates the external display's usefulness compared to some competitors, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

A promotional video was also shared by Blass, which confirms that the Razr 60 Ultra will run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This is a significant upgrade to the Razr 50 Ultra, which ran on the sub-flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform.

What other specs is the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra expected to offer?

Based on previous rumours, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to have a 6.96-inch internal display and a 4-inch external display, both of which are expected to have a 165z refresh rate as the Razr 50 Ultra.

There is also said to be a 4,540mAh battery, support for 67W fast charging and the camera offering is expected to consist of 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel front camera.

For now, nothing is confirmed by Motorola, but if the promotional materials leaked by Blass are legit, there probably isn't too much longer to wait for the full details.