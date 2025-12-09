Sky's biggest free TV rival just added another new channel to give you a money-saving option

Quick Summary Freely will add a new channel to its streaming TV lineup in the UK. Coming tomorrow, Blaze will be available as part of the near 50 channels available through the free TV streamer.

Freely has had an exceptional year, adding several new channels and even getting its first supported hardware outside of a Smart TV.

The Pleio box from Netgem is an Android TV streaming device that adds Freely streaming to any TV in the UK, and while stock keeps flying off Amazon's shelves every time it arrives, there'll be even more reason to consider adding one to you setup soon.

That's because Freely is getting another free update as soon as tomorrow, Wednesday 10 December. It is adding another free channel to bolster its lineup.

Blaze will be added to the electronic programme guide in the coming days, which is sooner than previously expected. The reality-based channel carries the likes of Storage Wars and The Unexplained – a show fronted by William Shatner.

There are numerous documentaries and historical retrospectives available to watch on the live channel too. And it has a penchant for the weird and wonderful, including a fair amount of programming on aliens and UFO conspiracies.

Those with Freely-enabled Smart TVs that offer hybrid reception – ie. Freeview, too – will already be able to watch Blaze. But if you only stream your live TV content, it's addition could come as a welcome extra.

Sadly, as RXTV points out, Freely device owners will also notice that one streaming app is being retired. The children's content app, POP Player, is being shut down with the owner – Narrative Entertainment – opting to focus on its FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) kids channels instead.

However, you should be able to access them on the likes of the Pleio box – with Netgem having recently extended free access to more than 150 FAST channels (via the Channels+ tab) to a whole year for new owners.

Freely plans to add more channels in the new year.