Sky is almost giving away its new Sky Glass for Black Friday – just £3 per month and that's not a typo

Sky has gone early with its Black Friday deals and there are amazing bargains across TV, mobile and broadband.

Perhaps the biggest deal is on the all-new Sky Glass Air TV – existing customers can get themselves the 4K HDR set for half price – just £3 per month. Or upgrade to the Sky Glass Gen 2 and it'll set you back just £11 per month.

All you need to do to get those prices is add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema or Sky Whole Home to your bundle and the offer's yours. Oh, and Whole Home is currently half-price too.

Sky Q customers needn't miss out either, you can get yourself four months of HD, Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos, Netflix Standard with Ads, or Sky Kids for absolutely free. And as the add-ons will be on a 31-day rolling contract, you can cancel before starting to pay for any of them.

There are plenty of other great deals too, just check out our favourites below.

Save 50% Sky Glass Air: was £6 now £3 at Sky Read more Read less ▼ Get yourself the latest Sky Glass model for just £3 per month when you add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema or Sky Whole Home to your bundle. The offer is for existing Sky TV customers only.

Save 21% Sky Glass Gen 2: was £14 now £11 at Sky Read more Read less ▼ Like with the Sky Glass Air, existing Sky TV customers can save on a new Sky Glass Gen 2 model. It'll cost you just £11 per month – 21% off the usual price.

Sky Essential TV + Full Fibre 500: £35 at Sky Read more Read less ▼ Here's a deal for new customers – get Sky Essential TV, including a Sky Stream puck, Netflix and Discovery+, plus Sky's Full Fibre 500 broadband, with speeds up to 500MB/s, for just £35 per month all in. That's the bundle's lowest ever price.

Save 44% Sky Mobile – 40GB data plan: was £18 now £10 at Sky Read more Read less ▼ Sky Mobile is offering 40GB of data for just £10 per month. That's a mammoth saving across a 12-month contract. And as it's Sky, you get to roll over any unused data on a month by month basis.

Save 24% Google Pixel 10 Pro: was £33 now £25 at Sky Read more Read less ▼ Get the Google Pixel 10 Pro from Sky during its Black Friday sales and you save yourself £8 per month – around £288 over the length of the contract, in fact.

There are a whole bunch of other deals available as part of Sky's Black Friday sale – with most offers available until 4 December 2025. Just check out Sky.com for more.

And even if you don't fancy investing in a new TV, mobile phone or broadband package, Sky customers are even being treated to a free Christmas movie – Get Santa – as well as free tasty treats redeemable in the My Sky app, and a whole lot more.