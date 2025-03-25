Move over LG, TCL's new TVs have Bang & Olufsen sound to blow you away

Quick Summary TCL revealed its European range of Mini-LED TVs: the C6K, C7K, C8K, C9K and X11K. The number of zones and brightness increases as you move up the numerical range. Interestingly, however, TCL has teamed up with Bang & Olufsen for the sound output, with the TCL C8K and above offering built-in systems designed from the ground up.

It's TV season right now, with many of the best TVs about to imminently launch – and TCL is in on the action, too, having just revealed its European range (which largely differs from the 'QM' models revealed at CES 2025 and earlier this month).

I'm reporting from TCL's launch event in Paris, France, where its latest Mini-LED models – the TCL C6K, C7K, C8K, C9K, X11K – are each on display in all their glory (including the 115-inch C7K!).

But there's one feature that's really taken me by surprise – especially as I'm currently testing an LG OLED G5 and, while I'm super-impressed by its ultra-bright image quality, its sound isn't all that. TCL, however, has an 'Audio by Bang & Olufsen' partnership with its top sets.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

So what does that mean exactly? Taking to the stage, Duncan McCue, Vice President Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Bang & Olufsen, revealed how the brand has worked with TCL "product by product" to improve performance – stripping down TVs to ensure production reduces or removes vibration for an improved audio performance.

Not all models get the Bang & Olufsen audio upgrade, though, it's reserved for the C7K (in all but the 115-inch model, where it's Onkyo instead), C8K, C9K and X11K models only, in a 6.2.2 channel arrangement.

That means six speakers to cover centre, left and right; two woofers for bass; and two upfiring channels for three-dimensional sound output. It's the exact kind of Dolby Atmos output you'll want without the need to add one of the best soundbars on top.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

TCL isn't the only brand to do this, of course, with other TV-makers reaching out to various assistive audio companies. Panasonic's Z95B, for example, uses its Tuned by Technics experience. Philips' OLED+910 partners with British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins in its take. But that's what helps these brands stand apart from, say, your LG or Samsung.

Ignoring the sound for one moment, though, and how is it that the C7K, C8K, C9K and X11K differ? It's all about overall brightness – at 3000, 5000, 6000, 6500 nits maximum, respectively – and precision owed to number of zones, which increases up the range (and as panel sizes increase, too).

There's no further word on pricing of TCL's latest sets at this stage, but two of the most prominent panels – as the X11K is only available in 85- and 98-inch scales – are the premium C8K (in 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inch sizes) and the C9K (in 65-, 75- and 85-inch options). The former will be available in April 2025, the latter the month after – and with the goal of undercutting the best OLED TVs' prices, too.