TCL's flagship QLED could be one of the best TVs of the year – and maybe the biggest bargain
TCL's new mini-LED is brighter, more accurate and very aggressively priced
Quick Summary
TCL's new QM7K TV is a mini-LED with audio by Bang & Olufsen.
It's priced very aggressively and is available in sizes from 55-inches to a whopping 115-inches.
TCL has unveiled the successor to last year's QM751G, and it could be one of the best TV bargains of 2025.
While UK pricing for the TCL QM7K hasn't been announced just yet, it's priced very aggressively in the US and comes with very impressive specification. We expect similarly attractive pricing when it arrives here, too.
The QM7K is a quantum dot Mini LED TV with audio by Bang & Olufsen. It has a new, brighter QLED display with significantly reduced blooming, better backlighting and a processor upgrade too. In the US, its prices range from $1,299 (about £1,000 / AU$2,066) for the 55-inch to $19,999 (about £15,480 / AU$31,815) for the enormous 115-inch version.
There's also an introductory offer where US buyers can get a $500 gift card when they buy their new TCL TV.
TCL QM7K TV: key features and availability
The QM7K has up to 2,500 Mini LED dimming zones and 3,000 nits of peak brightness, up from 1,500 zones and 2,000 nits in last year's models. The new backlight system is more efficient as well as much brighter, and its Super Condensed Micro Lens promises more precise light control thanks to its narrower light path.
TCL says that its optimised, anti-reflective HVA panel delivers up to 5x better contrast than rivals, blocking out more light when the LCD closes. And there's a new colour optimisation algorithm delivering improved colour accuracy and up to 97%+ of DCI-P3 colour gamut.
The native refresh rate is 144Hz and there's a gaming mode called Game Accelerator 288 delivering 288Hz VRR.
The upgraded picture processor delivers what TCL says is "virtually no lag" between the input signal and the backlight response, preventing after-image blurring, and TCL's Dynamic Light Algorithm analyses standard definition signals to render them at "near HDR level".
The QM7K should look good when it's idle, too – TCL has given it both Art Mode and Art Gallery support.
The 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch QM7K models are available now in the US, with 98- and 115-inch models coming soon. A UK launch is expected, but no date has been announced just yet.
