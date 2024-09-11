Want an iPhone 17 Pro Max free upgrade in 2025? Vodafone's plan has the answer

It's hot season when it comes to the best phones: Apple has just announced the iPhone 16 series, while Google is fresh into its Google Pixel 9 series launch too. But what if you're hesitant to pre-order an iPhone 16 Pro Max because you want the would-be Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max or Google Pixel 10 Pro XL come 2025?

Well, Vodafone has just announced a new plan that I think could be your perfect solution. It's called Xchange and, cannily named as it is, the idea is that 24-month contract users can upgrade their flagship device a year in for free – so if you want the best iPhone or the best Android phone in your pocket, it sounds like an ideal way to get ahead of the game.

Although, I must stress, Xchange isn't like free phone insurance. If you smash your new iPhone to smithereens in your first month of ownership, that's on you. Vodafone's terms state: "Customers can get a new phone every year ... simply by sending their phone back to Vodafone in good condition." I've italicised the important bit there.

Vodafone Xchange is "available on selected new and refurbished phones" only, mind, and until the new plan launches proper Vodafone isn't explicitly saying what that full list is. However, visit the official Xchange page and you'll see a big button for pre-ordering the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with the disclaimer: "Available on the iPhone 16 series and pristine refurbished phones." So Xchange will certainly appeal to Apple users.

What I like most about the Vodafone plan is that there are "no early upgrade fees and nothing left to pay" when upgrading from one device to another. That does come with a stipulation, of course, as nothing is truly free: you'll have to "upgrade to a new Airtime and Phone Plan", which can (and probably will) mean new terms and conditions too.

But given the choice between upgrading once every two years – which is an experience I know many of my friends and colleagues have – or having a plan that allows for mid-term upgrades every year for the latest and greatest flagship, I know I'd choose the latter. Vodafone Xchange looks like the solution, so keep your eyes peeled for the plan's imminent launch if it sounds like a sensible match for you.