Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE release date revealed by retailer

Quick Summary Rumours have long been swirling around a special edition version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and now a new release date has leaked. The leak comes from a Korean retailer and it suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE might arrive before the end of the month – in some countries anyway.

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and new Galaxy Watch models back in July, but rumours have been circulating about another version of the Z Fold phone ever since.

Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE – with SE standing for Special Edition – the folding phone is reported to come with a camera boost compared to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The speculation also claims that the Z Fold 6 SE will come with a 200-megapixel main camera, offering four times the resolution of the Z Fold 6's main camera, and there has even been a render of the device leak, boasting a slimmer body.

Previously, we heard that the device would appear on 25 September, but while Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S10 range of tablets the following day, along with the S24 FE, there was definitely no sign of a special edition Galaxy Z Fold.

Now a Korean retailer may have outed another potential release date, so all is not lost just yet. Picked up by GSMArena, the leaked marketing from the retailer suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE will be available to pre-order between 18 October and 24 October, with a release date of 25 October.

It's possible the device – which is said to be 10.6mm thin when folded and offer an 8-inch internal display and 6.5-inch cover display – will only be available in Korea and China, but with no confirmation of the device itself or the release date as yet, there is still hope it will reach more shores.

The date is interesting for another reason as the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit is set to take place between 21-23 October. Samsung and Qualcomm have a long standing relationship and if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE is upping the specs on every level, it might be that it will also run on Qualcomm's next generation platform, expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

We will have to wait and see what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE brings, and if it arrives at all, but at least 25 October isn't too long to wait if this date is accurate.