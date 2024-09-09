Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE render leaks – massive camera upgrade and thinner

Quick Summary
A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE shows a thinner device with a redesigned camera module.
It is claimed that it will be released "soon" in South Korea, with a global rollout likely to follow after.
Samsung has long thought to be planning a further foldable this year, with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or Fold 6 Ultra tipped.
The current thinking though is that the foldable phone will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE (Special Edition) and be released in the manufacturer's homeland of South Korea first, before a wider rollout.
That could prove to be sooner than we expected too, with a leaked render of the alleged handset appearing online in the last couple of days.
Android Headlines claims to got its hands on a full render of the device, which reveals a couple of interesting facts (if genuine).
The Android-specific site hasn't said where the render came from nor highlighted its source, so we'll take things with a pinch of salt for now, but from what we can see, the camera module is a tad different to the one on the Z Fold 6.
While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a triple-camera unit on the rear too, it is rounded top and bottom. The render shows a more squared-off module that we're not entirely sure is a good move. It's not as sleek-looking, we feel.
Still, according to previous rumours, that new unit is said to house a new main camera with a 200-megapixel sensor. Considering the main cam on the Fold 6 is 50-megapixels, that's a huge step up.
The device also looks thinner when unfolded. That complies with other speculation to have emerged in recent times suggesting Samsung is keen to reduce the thickness of its foldables. It's something rival manufacturers have been striving for too, so the Fold SE could help the Korean giant stay ahead of the game.
It is claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE will be just 4.9mm think when open, 10.6mm when closed. Considering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is 8.6mm thick, that would mean the new folding handset would be almost as comfortable to hold as a conventional premium smartphone.
Of course, we won't know for sure until Samsung officially unveils its latest device. We'll bring you more as soon as we hear it, however.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
