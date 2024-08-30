Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE to reportedly get the camera boost the standard model lacks

Quick Summary
The Z Fold 6 is a hugely impressive folding phone, but it might get an upgraded SE variant.
This version is tipped to have a 200-megapixel main camera, which would be a welcome upgrade.
Samsung might be planning a welcome tweak to the cameras of its main folding phone in a forthcoming edition, according to one prominent leaker.
After the recent release of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung isn't sitting on its laurels, and there's reportedly a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE on the way, which follows Samsung's increasingly frequent plan of iterating without ushering in a full new generation of a phone.
The SE version of the Z Fold 6 will seemingly make at least one telling upgrade, too, in the form of a new main camera sensor that will push things to 200-megapixels. That's a huge upgrade on the 50-megapixel main shooter in the standard Z Fold 6.
It would also fix one of our few complaints about the bi-folding phone, which didn't really have any upgrades over the previous year's phone where its cameras were concerned, which is always a little disappointing.
Evan Blass, a long-time leaker when it comes to smartphones of all sizes and shapes, posted a cropped screenshot on X this week to indicate the likely camera upgrade, although he didn't have too many other specs to share.
We therefore don't know whether only the main sensor for the phone will be upgraded, or if there will be relative upgrades for the telephoto and ultrawide lenses, too, which would make for an exciting trifecta to test out.
All of this makes for interesting news, though, since it indicates that Samsung might be trying to close the gap in camera quality between its top-grade folding phones and standard smartphones, which have typically been a couple of years ahead where sensors are concerned. If it can do this without the price of the Z Fold 6 SE ballooning to a crazy level, it'll make for a pretty attractive new flagship option, we'd say.
Time will tell whether Samsung has anything official to say about this in the next couple of months, though, given how recently the Z Fold 6 itself launched.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
