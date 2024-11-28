Lego's Disney advent calendar is just half price from this surprise retailer

I've spent the last couple of days hunting out the best Lego deals for Black Friday – and there are numerous offers, from stocking-fillers to ultra-luxury Lego Star Wars kits with over 7,500 pieces.

View the Lego Disney half-price advent calendar deal

During my search, however, I've come across a very timely advent calendar deal for the Lego Disney one – which is cut to half-price right now, at just £15, from a surprising retailer.

Lego Disney Advent Calendar: was £30 now £15 at freemans.com Love Disney? Love a deal? You got it! This is the very best price on the Lego Disney advent calendar that you'll find in stock anywhere. But be quick – it'll likely sell out double-fast.

That's right: Freemans.com is the source for the best deal on this calendar right now – beating Boots' £23.99 next-lowest price offering by a significant margin.

Time is everything here. One, because I suspect the deal will sell out in double-quick time. Two, because it's almost December and if you want this calendar on your doorstep in time to open the first door on Sunday 1 December then you better get a wriggle on.

Various Lego advent calendars are in high demand, with the Harry Potter one sold out in many locations, for example. I've found it at Waitrose, however, but you will have to pay the full price of £30.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: was £30 now £30 at Waitrose Sometimes a deal is simply being able to get ahold of a product – so if you're more Harry than Disney then here's one source where you can still buy the Hogwarts advent calendar this year.

