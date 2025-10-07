I'm a frequent flyer – and my essential in-flight gadget just hit its lowest-ever price
AirFly is my must-have wireless Bluetooth transmitter for long-hauls
I've flown well over a million miles in the past decade and, as I've got more in sync with my air travel needs, there's one product that I won't leave home without when it comes to long-haul flying.
The AirFly SE is a nifty little gadget. It's a Bluetooth transmitter that you plug into in-flight entertainment systems so you can: 1. use your own headphones to listen; 2. benefit from wireless connectivity and, if you have it, active noise-cancelling too.
It's an inexpensive way to do this, the 'SE' being the base model in the range, but now Twelve South's entry product has dropped to its lowest-ever price as part of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' sale, or Big Deal Days as it's officially called.
Forget using poor-quality headphones on long-haul flights forever more – bring your own, plug the AirFly into the in-flight entertainment (IFE) and, job's a good'un, improved wireless listening is yours. And now for less money than ever before.
It might seem like a small benefit, but it's the small things that matter when in the air for many hours. The number of poor-quality headphones I used to try, as provided by airlines, was something I quickly realised lowered the experience.
If you're looking for something a little more, then Twelve South also makes higher-end versions: the AirFly Pro 2, for example, has a more recent Bluetooth version (5.2), which means multi-point connectivity is available – i.e. you can pair two headphones to the device.
If you want multi-point connectivity for two headphones to connect, plus a stereo adapter for difficult in-flight systems, then this is the product for you. It costs a bit more, but its additional appeal is clear.
That's really handy if, say, you've got a tablet with a 3.5mm headphones jack – as you can plug the AirFly Pro 2 in, then connect two pairs of headphones, so two people can watch at once. The difficulty, of course, is that so many tablets lack such ports – so think carefully.
One other trick worth considering – especially if you know your airline well and know the dual or tri combination audio ports – is the AirFly Pro 2 Deluxe, which comes with a stereo adapter, ensuring it'll fit into the left/right mono separates for best possible sound.
