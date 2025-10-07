I'm a frequent flyer – and my essential in-flight gadget just hit its lowest-ever price

I've flown well over a million miles in the past decade and, as I've got more in sync with my air travel needs, there's one product that I won't leave home without when it comes to long-haul flying.

The AirFly SE is a nifty little gadget. It's a Bluetooth transmitter that you plug into in-flight entertainment systems so you can: 1. use your own headphones to listen; 2. benefit from wireless connectivity and, if you have it, active noise-cancelling too.

Check out the AirFly SE deal on Amazon

It's an inexpensive way to do this, the 'SE' being the base model in the range, but now Twelve South's entry product has dropped to its lowest-ever price as part of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' sale, or Big Deal Days as it's officially called.

Save 25% (£10) Twelve South AirFly SE: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Forget using poor-quality headphones on long-haul flights forever more – bring your own, plug the AirFly into the in-flight entertainment (IFE) and, job's a good'un, improved wireless listening is yours. And now for less money than ever before.

It might seem like a small benefit, but it's the small things that matter when in the air for many hours. The number of poor-quality headphones I used to try, as provided by airlines, was something I quickly realised lowered the experience.

If you're looking for something a little more, then Twelve South also makes higher-end versions: the AirFly Pro 2, for example, has a more recent Bluetooth version (5.2), which means multi-point connectivity is available – i.e. you can pair two headphones to the device.

That's really handy if, say, you've got a tablet with a 3.5mm headphones jack – as you can plug the AirFly Pro 2 in, then connect two pairs of headphones, so two people can watch at once. The difficulty, of course, is that so many tablets lack such ports – so think carefully.

One other trick worth considering – especially if you know your airline well and know the dual or tri combination audio ports – is the AirFly Pro 2 Deluxe, which comes with a stereo adapter, ensuring it'll fit into the left/right mono separates for best possible sound.