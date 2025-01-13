Full Nintendo Switch 2 announcement could be just days away

Quick Summary
The Nintendo Switch 2 will finally be revealed this week, according to a renowned source.
It could be shown in a teaser trailer this Thursday 16 January, with the games to appear in an additional showcase further down the line.
A reliable games industry expert has claimed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be officially unveiled this week.
A reveal trailer has reportedly been created already and will be posted online on Thursday 16 January 2025. It'll focus on the hardware, it's said, with a games showcase to follow in February or March.
The revelation comes from the Nate the Hate podcast, with its eponymous host and his guest, Modern Vintage Gamer, saying that while the console will be revealed on Thursday, the only software shown might be what's running on its screen:
"I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus," they say (via VGC).
It all seems strangely out of character for Nintendo, which wasn't expected to even announce its Switch successor until around the end of March. However, a number of major leaks have appeared online over the last month or two, not least the dummy model that appeared at CES last week. That might have forced the company's hand.
Indeed, while it claimed that the 3D-printed dummy was "not official", the Japanese gaming giant still reportedly sent lawyers to the stand of Genki – the case manufacturer giving glimpses of the design to attendees. That suggested there was something in it.
And one way of stopping the rumours and leaked images is to reveal the actual console itself – even if it won't be available to purchase for another few months.
Most believe that it'll be launched fully by the end of March to give Nintendo a cash boost for the current fiscal year before it finishes. However, it might be that pre-orders are accepted for a release a bit later.
Hopefully, we don't have too long to wait now.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
