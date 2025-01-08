Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on photos appear online, as case maker shows dummy unit at CES

Quick Summary Case manufacturer Genki has shown what it claims to be an accurate replica of the Nintendo Switch 2 during CES 2025. A German website has even managed to take photos in its behind-closed-doors session.

A case manufacturer has shown what it claims to be the Nintendo Switch 2 in all its glory. It has allowed a German website to take photos of a dummy unit during a behind-closed-doors session at CES 2025.

Dummy units are generally either provided to or made by accessory firms so they can design third-party add-ons and extensions ahead of launch. They tend to be based on accurate specifications and/or CAD diagrams so the after-market cases and controllers will fit exactly.

(Image credit: Netzwelt)

However, considering Nintendo's Switch successor is still to be officially unveiled, they generally aren't encouraged to show off prototypes or dummies. And, like Dbrand before it, Genki might soon find itself in hot water with the Japanese gaming giant.

Not that we're complaining. The case manufacturer showed German website Netzwelt (via VGC) the seemingly accurate Switch 2 model during the current trade show in Las Vegas, and we have to say that it looks a great upgrade on the existing Switch OLED.

It also displayed the prospective new Joy-Cons – which also leaked "in the flesh" the other day – on what we assume to be a Genki charging stand.

(Image credit: Netzwelt)

From what we can see in the images, the controllers attach to either side in a different way this time, which matches the rumours that they'll feature magnetic connectivity rather than physical clips.

And the whole console seems more rounded and coherent – a bit more like the Nintendo Switch Lite than the original Switch.

As for the validity and the case manufacturer itself, Genki hasn't exactly been shy when it comes to sneak peeks at Nintendo's next hardware. If you head to its website, you get an even better look at the purported device adorned in some of the company's accessories.

(Image credit: Genki)

It leaves very little to the imagination, if it does turn out to be the real deal.

And, in all honesty, this is only the tip of the iceberg. With an announcement from Nintendo itself expected over the next couple of months, there will be plenty more rumours and leaks on the immediate horizon.