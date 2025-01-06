Alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons leak in most revealing photos yet

Quick Summary
A couple of photos of an alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con have appeared online.
They show a more rounded controller that could well be attached via magnets rather than plastic clips.
The Nintendo Switch 2 must be due an announcement soon, considering the amount of leaks and product images that seem to be making their way onto the 'net.
We recently had "confirmation" of super sampling technology, thanks to an official Nintendo patent being discovered, and case manufacturer Dbrand risked the Japanese gaming giant's ire by revealing a render of the forthcoming console. However, the latest seems to be the best yet – it purportedly shows hands-on photos of one of the new Joy-Cons.
Not only does the controller look convincing – after all, it's similar to previous leaked images of the shell casing – but one of the shots clearly shows a serial number and, through investigation, it has proved to be a valid Nintendo code.
X user @necrolipe has posted his findings on the social network, claiming that the serial number is recognised by Nintendo's support systems. Changing just one of the digits makes it invalid, so it'd be hard to have simply made it up.
Ainda sobre a foto do "Joy-Con 2" vazada mais cedo:– O sistema de checagem de garantia do hardware no site de Suporte Técnico da Nintendo reconhece e aceita o serial do controle– Ao mudar qualquer número, ele informa que é inválido(thx msj54540) pic.twitter.com/ddav7UFynjJanuary 5, 2025
Of course, it might have been copied from an existing Nintendo device, but that'd be a lot more hassle than they've probably been willing to undertake.
Still, it's worth keeping a tiny pinch of salt handy, just in case.
As for the Joy-Con itself, it doesn't reveal too much, although rumours that it magnetically attaches to the console rather than the plastic clips on the existing controls make sense.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The images were reportedly originally posted on Chinese site Baidu Tieba, and we found them reposted by My Nintendo News.
We still don't know when the Nintendo Switch successor might launch exactly, but considering the ramping up of speculation and more definitive leaks, it might even be in the coming couple of months.
Certainly, the smart money is on it being before the end of March, thanks to that being the end of the current financial year.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
New Louis Vuitton watch celebrates the Year of the Snake – and showcases its watchmaking prowess
It's part of a trilogy of incredibly limited pieces
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ring cameras get neat free upgrade that makes camera quality better than before
Ring upgrades its cameras with 2K video resolution and vehicle detection
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Super exciting Nintendo Switch 2 feature seemingly confirmed by patent
Super sampling is a shoo-in for the Switch successor
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 could end the console wars forever, claim experts
Either Sony or Microsoft could be forced to withdraw
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 might have been revealed early by a controversial case company
Dbrand has posted an image of the possible Switch 2 inside its latest carry case
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 details confirmed – company boss reveals key features
Switch fans will very much welcome the news
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Huge Pokémon data leak includes Nintendo Switch 2 details
Details leaked by hackers reveal some interesting facts
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The SNES is about to die all over again
Nintendo's ending repairs again
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Mysterious Nintendo device appears online, and it's not Switch 2
An FCC listing shows an unannounced product from Nintendo
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 photos appear online – first glimpse at the alleged new console
It's all go in Nintendo town today
By Rik Henderson Published