Alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons leak in most revealing photos yet

Quick Summary A couple of photos of an alleged Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con have appeared online. They show a more rounded controller that could well be attached via magnets rather than plastic clips.

The Nintendo Switch 2 must be due an announcement soon, considering the amount of leaks and product images that seem to be making their way onto the 'net.

We recently had "confirmation" of super sampling technology, thanks to an official Nintendo patent being discovered, and case manufacturer Dbrand risked the Japanese gaming giant's ire by revealing a render of the forthcoming console. However, the latest seems to be the best yet – it purportedly shows hands-on photos of one of the new Joy-Cons.

(Image credit: Baidu Tieba)

Not only does the controller look convincing – after all, it's similar to previous leaked images of the shell casing – but one of the shots clearly shows a serial number and, through investigation, it has proved to be a valid Nintendo code.

X user @necrolipe has posted his findings on the social network, claiming that the serial number is recognised by Nintendo's support systems. Changing just one of the digits makes it invalid, so it'd be hard to have simply made it up.

Ainda sobre a foto do "Joy-Con 2" vazada mais cedo:– O sistema de checagem de garantia do hardware no site de Suporte Técnico da Nintendo reconhece e aceita o serial do controle– Ao mudar qualquer número, ele informa que é inválido(thx msj54540) pic.twitter.com/ddav7UFynjJanuary 5, 2025

Of course, it might have been copied from an existing Nintendo device, but that'd be a lot more hassle than they've probably been willing to undertake.

Still, it's worth keeping a tiny pinch of salt handy, just in case.

As for the Joy-Con itself, it doesn't reveal too much, although rumours that it magnetically attaches to the console rather than the plastic clips on the existing controls make sense.

The images were reportedly originally posted on Chinese site Baidu Tieba, and we found them reposted by My Nintendo News.

We still don't know when the Nintendo Switch successor might launch exactly, but considering the ramping up of speculation and more definitive leaks, it might even be in the coming couple of months.

Certainly, the smart money is on it being before the end of March, thanks to that being the end of the current financial year.