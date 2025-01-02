Super exciting Nintendo Switch 2 feature seemingly confirmed by patent

Quick Summary
A patent has been found that confirms a Nintendo super sampling technology that sounds like Nvidia's DLSS and PlayStation's PSSR.
It is highly likely that it is planned for the Nintendo Switch 2 – something that has been rumoured for a while.
The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is nearing ever closer, and although there is still no confirmation on an actual release date, we're gradually getting a better idea of what to expect.
As well as case manufacturer Dbrand flying against tradition with a glimpse of its own rendering of the console itself, an official Nintendo patent has popped up which seemingly confirms one of the machine's key features.
We have long heard that the Nintendo Switch 2 could include super sampling technology, much like Nvidia's DLSS or PSSR on the PS5 Pro.
Spotted by VGC, the patent details a system whereby machine learning can be used to covert images of one resolution to a higher one – intelligent upscaling, basically.
As with similar tech from rivals, this would allow developers to run games at higher resolutions – 1080p in portable mode, possibly 4K when docked – without negatively impacting frame rates. Some developers might even choose to adopt it in older Switch games in time for the console's release (as we've seen on some PS5 Pro Enhanced titles).
The patent even suggests that higher resolution games could be crammed into smaller file sizes, as the visual assets wouldn't need as much storage space. That would allow for 4K games to fit on a conventional Switch cartridge, for example. And your internal Switch 2 storage space won't be filled by just a handful of titles.
The patent was actually filed in 2023 but has only recently surfaced. It seems well timed considering we expect Nintendo to make a public announcement on the "Switch successor" before the end of the financial year in March.
We may even find out more in the next few weeks.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
