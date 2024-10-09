I'm going to upgrade my Nintendo Switch with this sub-£8 Amazon Prime deal

While Amazon Prime in October – officially called Big Deal Days – has so far surfaced some great deals – from giant TVs to discounted Rolex watches – sometimes it's the simpler, more affordable deals that I think can go a long way for many people.

And, with the Nintendo Switch well and truly on my mind at the moment – I've been playing the 5-star Zelda: Echoes of the Kingdom extensively; there are also Switch 2 photo leaks, suggesting a new Nintendo console coming soon – I rather like this cheap-and-cheerful upgrade that everyone should possess.

Amazon Basics 128GB microSD card: just £7.89 on Amazon Save 26%: That's right, it's an all-important microSD card! That's because the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED don't possess a lot of onboard storage – and if you want to store extra game downloads, saves, and so forth, then you'll want the extra space. And for this low, low price I think Amazon's own-brand 128GB card has this deal nailed.

Sure, there are some fancier official Nintendo tie-ins – I've detailed all the Mushroom Kingdom emblem ones in this Best Switch SD Cards round-up piece – but once the card is inside your Switch, well, you're not going to be looking at its pretty frontage any longer, right?

If you're new to Nintendo Switch ownership then you might not have already added a card to your console. It's a must-do, though, as there's really not ample space on board out of the box. Especially as downloads are becoming a more prevalent way of purchase – much as I love the Switch's mini-cartridge hardware system.

Looking for other gaming deals? Check out T3's Best Amazon Big Deal Days round-up, which has you covered across our tech, home and active key subject areas. And once you've ummed and arred about what to buy you'll inexplicably end up with excess cat food and a pack of multicolour pens that you didn't need – but, hey, that's Prime Day for ya!