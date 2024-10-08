Gigantic 77-inch Sony OLED TV suddenly drops to lowest-ever price in 5-star deal

Who doesn't love a big telly? We certainly do here at T3, where premium, luxury and sometimes large-scale are the name of the game in our world. Especially when said telly, the Sony A80L, is one of the best OLED TVs around. And even more so when said telly drops to its lowest-ever price.

Check out the 77in Sony A80L OLED TV deal here

That's because Amazon's Prime Day deals are now in full effect – or Amazon Big Deal Days, as it's officially called (but who says that?) – and 'tis the season for TV shopping. Amazon's twice-annual sale is well-known as being a great time to buy one of the best TVs – as you can see in my Prime Day 2 TV Deals Worth Buying round-up.

Sony A80L OLED 77-inch: was £3,999, now £2,299 on Amazon With beautifully managed OLED picture quality and great, direct sound from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – and a massive one, given its 77-inch scale. It's got a massive discount, too, with £1700 off the RRP.

Reviewed by T3 in 2023 and netting the full 5-star treatment, the A80L delivers an impeccable picture and impressive sound. Despite being over a year since release, however, this OLED TV is very much still part of Sony's current TV line-up – so it needn't be considered an 'older' compromise.

Delivering some of "the most insightful, composed and dynamic pictures around," according to our review, the Sony A80L is the step-down model in Sony's OLED range (there's the Award-winning A95L above it), but it certainly doesn't feel like a step-down in quality. And it's cheaper than the newer Bravia 8 model that's entered the range.

I've done some digging around to price-check the 77-inch A80L and, as per CamelCamelCamel's price-tracking, this massive-scale set hasn't been at such a price low before. Indeed, it was £2,616 in the past, so there's a further £317 reduction from that previous best price.

When reviewed one of our only minor complaints about the A80L was its typically higher price. Well, no longer! So if you're after not only an ace OLED TV this Big Deal Days, but a massive OLED TV, then this premium deal is a stellar option. It comes with a 5-year warranty too, to provide further assurance of Sony's quality.