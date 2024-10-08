Can you buy a Rolex in the October Prime Day sale? Yes – and you can save up to £5,000!

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – affectionately known as October Prime Day by those who value their sanity – upon us, there are stacks of deals to be had. Shoppers can find great discounts on a range of products, both from Amazon itself and a range of alternative sales events.

While I've been busy collating a gargantuan list of the best watch deals overall, many will not have expected to find a Rolex in there. Those scarcely see any kind of discount – but I've managed to find some bargains for you.

The best deal sees a whopping £5,000 saving on a pre-owned Rolex DayDate at Chisholm Hunter!

Pre-owned Rolex DayDate: was £24,950, now £19,950 at Chisholm Hunter

Save a cool £5,000 on this classic Rolex model. The definition of stealth wealth, this watch is crafted from 18ct white gold, going under the radar on the wrist with an appearance similar to steel. The ultimate marker of having made it.

Pre-owned Rolex Daytona: was £22,950, now £21,950 at Chisholm Hunter

The Rolex Daytona is just about the most in-demand watch in the world right now. A classic racing chronograph, its popularity makes any discount a rarity. Saving £1,000 on this model makes it something of a bargain.

Pre-owned Rolex Milgauss: was £12,950, now £9,855 at Chisholm Hunter

Use code EXTRA10 to snag this cult classic Rolex for under £10,000! That's a real bargain, shaving over £3,000 off the original price tag. To some, the Milgauss is the coolest Rolex ever, making this a good buy.

Pre-owned Rolex Oyster Perpetual: was £7,950, now £6,450 at Chisholm Hunter

The most modern Rolex on this list, this OP model is as classic as it gets. Black dial, smooth bezel – this doesn't scream class, it says it softly and gently from the comfort of a penthouse suite.

Pre-owned Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36mm: was £8,950, now £6,255 at Chisholm Hunter

Save over £2,500 on this cool salmon-dial Oyster Perpetual. Set with diamonds and complete with a fluted bezel, this is a stylish watch for the fashion forward type.

Can't quite afford to splurge that far? Here's a list of some of our top picks for less: