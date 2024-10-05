Best luxury watch deals to shop before Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale right around the corner, many shoppers will be awaiting news of the best deals out there. One thing you might not expect to find there is a new luxury watch – but you can!

I've been spotting killer deals on top timepieces for a number of years now, ensuring you can make the most of your cash. Whether via Amazon itself, or a wide array of parallel sales events, there are all kinds of watches on offer.

I've started early, totting up a not-so-short list of the best deals you can buy right now – no need to wait for the event itself! Read on to find your next purchase.

T3's top picks

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days chronograph deals

Pre-Owned Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore: was £30,495, now £24,898 at Goldsmiths

A rare chance to own an AP Royal Oak – and snag a discount on it too! This pre-owned Royal Oak Offshore model is a behemoth, and super fashionable. You won't find another chance like this one.

Zenith Chronomaster Sport: was £35,400, now £21,905 at Chisholm Hunter

Save a jaw-dropping £13,495 on this beautiful Zenith Chronomaster Sport in rose gold. This is the chronograph, with a movement which once powered the iconic Rolex Daytona. A top pick.

Zenith Defy 21 Open Dial: was £12,400, now £8,925 at Chisholm Hunter

Fancy something with a modern look? This Open Dial Zenith model is perfect. Skeletonised dials are so in right now, and while this is a step removed from those artworks, it captures the vibe perfectly.

Zenith Chronomaster Original: was £9,300, now £7,000 at Goldsmiths

Save a cool £2,300 on one of my favourite watch releases from this year. The Zenith Chronomaster Original is vintage-styled and gorgeous – and now even easier on your wallet. Other vendors: Chisholm Hunter £7,040

Tissot PRX Chronograph: was £1,695, now £1,200 at Goldsmiths

Save a cool £495 on the Tissot PRX Chronograph. Part of the most iconic family in modern watches, this is a killer option for those seeking an automatic chronograph on a budget. Other vendors: Chisholm Hunter £1,219.50

Zenith Chronomaster Sport: was £9,700, now £7,300 at Goldsmiths

A slightly more wallet-friendly alternative to the rose gold model listed above, this is every bit the bargain. Featuring a former Rolex Daytona movement in the El Primero, this might be the best chrono on the market right now.

Certina DS Chronograph 1968: was £1,995, now £1,197 at Jura Watches

Save big on this quirky, square-cased chrono from Certina. If you're looking to make an impact – or double your watch up as a blunt instrument – this is a great bargain. Other vendors: Goldsmiths £1,495

Pre-Owned Tudor Black Bay Chrono: was £3,895, now £3,015 at Goldsmiths

Save a tidy sum on this neat Tudor Black Bay Chrono. It may be pre-owned, but with £1,500 slashed off the new price, it shouldn't be too hard to stomach.

Montblanc 1858 Monopusher Chronograph: was £5,100, now £3,825 at Jura Watches

There's no chronograph cooler than a monopusher chronograph. Controlling everything from one pusher is so much fun – and this Montblanc piece is a stunning looker to boot.

Norqain Freedom 60 Chrono: was £3,380, now £1,690 at Goldsmiths

This killer Norqain chronograph is half price! We love Norqain here, offering stunning build quality and beautiful movements.

Bremont Supermarine Chronograph: was £5,950, now £3,700 at Goldsmiths

Save £2,250 on this cool British-designed chronograph. Bremont have a unique style, but it's certainly cool. This is a solid pick for most people. You'll find 200m of water resistance and a GMT function, too.

Raymond Weil Freelancer Pop: was £3,495, now £1,750 at Goldsmiths

This colourful chronograph is as good as half price right now, with a whopping £1,745 shaved from the price tag. It's a great options for those seeking something trendy and out of the ordinary.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto Chrono: was £2,135, now £1,480 at Jura Watches

Fancy a cool chrono with heritage? This Hamilton is a great pick with a slim price tag. Under £1,500 for an automatic chronograph is no mean feat, making this a top buy.

Longines Master Collection Chronograph: was £3,350, now £2,515 at Goldsmiths

I simply couldn't leave this one out. This is one of my personal grail watches, packing a wide array of complications into a neat form factor. An £835 saving is a sweet bonus here, too.

Zodiac Sea-Chron: was £2,999, now £1,799.4 at Jura Watches

Zodiac is a brand with a killer history, and this watch – complete with a 40% reduction in the ticket price – is a great way to become acquainted with them. It won't be for everyone, but it's cool and something different.

Longines Spirit Flyback: was £4,350, now £2,830 at Goldsmiths

The Longines Spirit collection is one of the most popular out there right now, making this flyback chronograph a total bargain. Style, a good brand name and a healthy discount are a winning combination.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dive watch deals

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra: was £5,600, now £4,200 at Goldsmiths

Calling this a dive watch may be a bit of a stretch. Think of it more as the ultimate go-anywhere, do-anything watch. 150m of water resistance should be enough for anybody, and a £1,400 discount mustn't be sniffed at.

Rado Captain Cook Bronze: was £2,700, now £1,890 at Chisholm Hunter

Save a cool £810 on the iconic Rado Captain Cook at Chisholm Hunter. Stylish in red and gold tones, this is a great pick for anyone's first luxury diver. Other vendors: Goldsmiths £2,025

Norqain Adventure Neverest: was £2,830, now £1,415 at Goldsmiths

This Norqain diver is half price right now! From the same family as the Glacier model I reviewed last year, this is a bargain and one of my favourite watches ever. Run, don't walk. You'll regret missing this one.

Doxa Sub 1500T Aquamarine: was £2,390, now £1,795 at Goldsmiths

Do you need a Doxa? No. With 1,500 metres of water resistance, there are squid which wouldn't make use of this. But that might not stop you wanting one. They're cool in a quirky way, and a must for dive watch enthusiasts.

Seiko Prospex Compact Solar Scuba: was £480, now £330 at Beaverbrooks

Fancy something on a little more of a budget? Look no further than this swanky Seiko. Complete with a solar-powered movement, this is more than enough for the needs of most users.

Seiko Prospex Glacier Save the Ocean: was £1,250, now £800 at Chisholm Hunter

A special edition dive watch with heritage, this Seiko Prospex model is perfect for those looking for a bigger piece. Raising funds for sea conservation organisations in the process, this is a bargain buy.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days GMT watch deals

Grand Seiko Elegance Yuki Gesho GMT: was £6,400, now £5,630 at Beaverbrooks

Grand Seiko are hot property right now, and this is a quality pick. A stunning dial with gentle texture leaves this feeling minimal, yet fun. It's the choice of the enthusiast.

Longines Spirit Zulu Time GMT: was £2,850, now £1,855 at Goldsmiths

Just about the most iconic design of recent times, the Longines Spirit GMT is a solid choice for most people. With the best part of £1,000 slashed from the price tag, this is a no brainer. Bracelet lovers can find the best deal on the link below, too. Other models: On the bracelet £2,215

Raymond Weil Freelancer Worldtimer: was £2,650, now £1,800 at Chisholm Hunter

It's more of a world timer than a GMT, but this watch is stunning and the deal is too good to miss. Enjoy a luxurious dial with the major cities of the world surrounding the edge. Check prices: Beaverbrooks £1,875

Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT: was £5,000, now £2,750 at Goldsmiths

If you're a fan of larger pieces, this Bell & Ross is a bargain. The big, square case is filled with a rather simple dial, complete with a GMT function. It's almost half price, too, making it a deal worth having.

Bulova Oceanographer: was £1,095, now £820 at Beaverbrooks

If you're looking for a watch which punches above its weight, this is the one for you. Plated with rose gold and complete with a root beer-styled bezel, this is a real looker for not a lot of cash.

Seiko Presage GMT: was £1,350, now £675 at Goldsmiths

Snagging a Seiko from the Presage series for half price is an absolute no brainer! This is a cool GMT model, and it's a certified bargain.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dress watch deals

A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Annual Calendar: was £51,800, now £46,800 at Chisholm Hunter

This is it folks, just about the pinnacle of watchmaking. Lange craft some of the most gorgeous movements on the market, with ornate detailing and exceptional engineering. A £5,000 price cut is not to be missed.

Pre-owned Patek Philippe Annual Calendar: was £38,995, now £31,196 at Goldsmiths

Patek Philippe watches are hard to come by. The brand is matched only by Rolex in their sales practice, and second hand models command some silly money. This is comparatively tame, and snags you a lovely watch for that price.

Nomos Tangente: was £3,080, now £2,000 at Goldsmiths

Save over £1,000 on the stunning Nomos Tangente. The brand I've lovingly dubbed as offering the best value for money in modern watchmaking is now even better bang for the buck. Sign me up.

IWC Portugieser Automatic 40: was £15,100, now £10,600 at Goldsmiths

Save a cool £4,500 on this classy IWC Portugieser. This is the dictionary definition of a dress watch, complete with a gorgeous movement inside. A top buy.

Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase: was £4,000, now £3,199 at Jura Watches

This is one of the best looking watches on this list. Complete with a beautiful textured inner dial, and a moonphase complication at the six o'clock position, this is a solid addition to your collection.

Tissot T-Gold Excellence: was £2,740, now £1,780 at Goldsmiths

Spending over £1,700 on a basic, three-hand Tissot might seem like the work of a crazy mind, but this is different. Crafted with an 18k gold case, this is the most luxurious Tissot you'll ever find. Save £960 right now!

Glashütte Original Sixties: was £7,500, now £5,164.20 at Chisholm Hunter

Use code EXTRA10 to snag this watch for just £5,164.20. Featuring a staggering dial and a brilliant movement, this is the quirky man's dress watch choice.

Pre-owned Cartier Ronde Solo: was £2,595, now £2,205 at Goldsmiths

Fancy a quirky and unusual Cartier? This Ronde Solo is a neat buy – particularly with a few hundred pounds slashed from the price tag. It's a luxurious buy.

Baume et Mercier Clifton: was £3,200, now £2,422 at Chisholm Hunter

It wouldn't be a sales event without me finding a great Baume et Mercier deal. I love these Clifton models, and this is a bargain for a truly killer watch. If you only buy one dress watch, this is a top pick.

Seiko Presage Enamel Dial: was £3,000, now £1,800 at Jura Watches

This sleek and tidy Seiko model is a dreamy dress watch. Slightly quirky hands and markers leave this feeling interesting and different, without being too leftfield.

Tissot Gentleman: was £800, now £520 at Goldsmiths

Looking for a sleek, dressy watch which can be worn everyday without worry? Fancy a Tiffany blue dial to match? Look no further than this Tissot Gentleman. At just £520, this may offer the best value on the list.

Certina DS Powermatic 80: was £905, now £633.50 at Jura Watches

This ex-display model is a certified bargain. With a few hundred pounds slashed from the asking price, this is a great value option for those seeking a gold toned dress watch.

Panerai Radomir 1940: was £19,100, now £12,500 at Goldsmiths

The ultimate epitome of a luxury Panerai model, this Radomir sits in an 18ct Rose Gold case. Sitting at 45mm across, this certainly isn't one for the faint of heart. But if you can manage it, this is a killer watch.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sports watch deals

Pre-owned Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: was £46,995, now £37,595 at Goldsmiths

These do not come up every day. A stunning gold-cased Royal Oak on a leather strap, complete with a £9,400 saving. If you're looking for one of the hottest watches around, this is it.

Maurice Lacroix Aikon Skeleton: was £6,300, now £4,725 at Jura Watches

Skeletonised integrated bracelet sports watches are just about the hottest ticket in town right now. That makes a £1,575 saving on this Maurice Lacroix Aikon an even sweeter prospect.

Casio G-Shock 5600 Emerald Gold: was £209, now £149 at Jura Watches

Everyone needs a G-Shock, and this might be the most on-trend one out there. A green dial and strap is paired with a gold-toned case for a sleek, stylish end product.

Casio G-Shock 5600 Forgotten Future: was £99.90, now £69.94 at Jura Watches

G-Shock put out a lot of different ranges, but this is one of my favourite. The monochrome look is gorgeously minimal, and a great option if you're looking to add a lighter tone to your watch box.

Oris Big Crown: was £2,300, now £1,150 at Goldsmiths

The Oris Big Crown has a rich history and is a well-loved watch. That makes finding this model at half price even more remarkable. A good deal at the list price, this is a bargain, and a must have.

Tissot PRX 35mm: was £680, now £522 at Chisholm Hunter

It wouldn't be a sales event without a Tissot PRX, and this is a great example. The white dial is clean and minimal, the 35mm size is right for a majority of wearers and the price is excellent.

Citizen Series 8: was £1,095, now £750 at Goldsmiths

If you're looking for an interesting piece from a cool brand, this is a great pick. The Series 8 range is a sleeper, with some really killer models on offer. This features a quirky dial, and a lovely combination of rose gold and dark hues.

Pre-owned IWC Portugieser Yacht Club: was £24,995, now £19,996 at Goldsmiths

Looking for a luxury watch which none of your friends have? This is the pick for you. Featuring a range of nautical complications, this is a great deal with a £4,999 price cut.

Bell & Ross BR-X5: was £6,900, now £3,795 at Goldsmiths

If you're a fan of larger watches, you can't go wrong with Bell & Ross. The brand makes a killer range of timepieces, and a 45% reduction here makes it more tempting than ever.