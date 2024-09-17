Samsung could bulldoze the foldable phone market next year – with a rollable phone

Quick Summary Forget foldable phones – Samsung could launch a rollable handset as soon as next year. That should disrupt the phone market, offering another option for forward-thinking phone owners.

If you're a fan of cutting edge technology, you'll love the best foldable phones. These handsets offer a large display, defying their smaller footprints thanks to a hinge which reveals a massive internal display.

The technology has come on leaps and bounds in recent times. We recently saw the global unveiling of the Honor Magic V3. That device is the slimmest on the market, registering an impressive 9.2mm thick when folded. That's a figure which is comparable to traditional Android phones.

We also saw the Huawei Mate XT launch. That's the first triple-folding phone on the market, offering an even larger display size when the handset is unfurled.

Now, Samsung looks set to fight back in an even more peculiar way. While its range includes popular devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, it could also launch a rollable handset next time out.

For the unaware, rollable phones are currently only offered in concept. We've seen examples like the Motorola Rizr, where the display extends up from the body of the handset. While there's no word on what the Samsung handset might look like, we'd assume it would have some similarities.

It's a really interesting development. While we've long heard plans for a spate of rollable phones to come and shake up the market, they've only really existed in concept form.

To hear that Samsung may have something ready for the market in less than 12 months time is really exciting. For me, it feels like a return to form for an industry which has become notoriously stale in recent times.

It's no secret that phone designs have become very similar, while gaps in technology are getting slimmer and slimmer, too. This new technology hitting the market could give other brands the kick they need to start being a little more innovative once more.