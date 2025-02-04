Nothing's next phone might be affordable, but you'll get at least one big iPhone feature

The Nothing Phone (3a) could get an iPhone feature – but does it need it?

Nothing Phone (2a) review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Chris Hall
Nothing has continued to tease its forthcoming Nothing Phone (3a), now showing the side of the phone.

An additional button can be seen, with speculation that it's a camera button – as also found on the iPhone 16 series.

Nothing is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone (3a) on 4 March. And now that the company has (thankfully) confirmed its plans, we’re starting to get more precise teases, guiding us towards actual features of the new device.

The Nothing Phone (3a) will be a mid-range device, with the brand leaving its flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (3), for a later date. In this latest tease, it has shown a section of the forthcoming phone's side, where there’s something new to get excited about.

Nothing Phone (3a) side-on

(Image credit: Nothing)

Taking a leaf out of Apple’s book, it looks like the Nothing Phone (3a) will carry an additional button. This is shown sitting under the power button on the right-hand side of the device. The tease on X carries the words “your second memory, one click away”.

Naturally, the tease is cryptic because this is Nothing we’re talking about. There’s plenty of speculation that this a camera button on the side of the phone, hence the reference to “second memory”. Use of the word “memory” suggests photos.

However, there’s every chance it could be an Action Button like the one offered by the iPhone. It could be used to trigger Gemini – or Nothing AI – although I can’t help feeling that “memory” doesn’t really fit with AI.

Does a camera button makes sense on Nothing Phone (3a)?

Camera buttons are nothing new on Android phones. Ten years ago, many phones offered a camera button, but it only really survived on Xperia handsets, where Sony was keen on pushing the camera-like experience as far as possible.

One of the reasons it was deemed unnecessary on many devices was because the power button can launch the camera with a double press. Tapping the screen to capture doesn’t then pose much of a problem, and if it does, the volume can be used as a shutter instead.

When Apple added Camera Control to the new iPhone, it wasn’t just a camera button – it offered control over camera features too. Arguably, it’s still a little unnecessary in a world where most camera users just point and shoot and leave the phone to figure out what it should look like.

So if Nothing is adding a camera button, it would be a slightly odd move, because it’s mostly unnecessary. That would suggest to me that it’s either not just a camera button, or it does a little bit more than just launch the camera and take the picture.

We'll undoubtedly find out more in the build up to launch.

Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that. 

