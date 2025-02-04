Nothing's next phone might be affordable, but you'll get at least one big iPhone feature

Quick Summary
Nothing has continued to tease its forthcoming Nothing Phone (3a), now showing the side of the phone.
An additional button can be seen, with speculation that it's a camera button – as also found on the iPhone 16 series.
Nothing is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone (3a) on 4 March. And now that the company has (thankfully) confirmed its plans, we’re starting to get more precise teases, guiding us towards actual features of the new device.
The Nothing Phone (3a) will be a mid-range device, with the brand leaving its flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (3), for a later date. In this latest tease, it has shown a section of the forthcoming phone's side, where there’s something new to get excited about.
Taking a leaf out of Apple’s book, it looks like the Nothing Phone (3a) will carry an additional button. This is shown sitting under the power button on the right-hand side of the device. The tease on X carries the words “your second memory, one click away”.
Your second memory, one click away.Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/FHhAgzSZBzFebruary 3, 2025
Naturally, the tease is cryptic because this is Nothing we’re talking about. There’s plenty of speculation that this a camera button on the side of the phone, hence the reference to “second memory”. Use of the word “memory” suggests photos.
However, there’s every chance it could be an Action Button like the one offered by the iPhone. It could be used to trigger Gemini – or Nothing AI – although I can’t help feeling that “memory” doesn’t really fit with AI.
Does a camera button makes sense on Nothing Phone (3a)?
Camera buttons are nothing new on Android phones. Ten years ago, many phones offered a camera button, but it only really survived on Xperia handsets, where Sony was keen on pushing the camera-like experience as far as possible.
One of the reasons it was deemed unnecessary on many devices was because the power button can launch the camera with a double press. Tapping the screen to capture doesn’t then pose much of a problem, and if it does, the volume can be used as a shutter instead.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
When Apple added Camera Control to the new iPhone, it wasn’t just a camera button – it offered control over camera features too. Arguably, it’s still a little unnecessary in a world where most camera users just point and shoot and leave the phone to figure out what it should look like.
So if Nothing is adding a camera button, it would be a slightly odd move, because it’s mostly unnecessary. That would suggest to me that it’s either not just a camera button, or it does a little bit more than just launch the camera and take the picture.
We'll undoubtedly find out more in the build up to launch.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Gozney’s new pizza oven is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures
Gozney announces its most portable pizza oven yet
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Aqara's new Matter-compatible light switch has arrived – here's how much it costs
There are two configurations available
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nothing Phone (3a) confirmed for March launch
Nothing has finally let the cat out of the bag
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nothing's next major phone launch confirmed, along with a glimpse at its camera
Nothing has announced the date it'll launch its next flagship phone
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing unveils a new phone, but it's not what everyone was expecting
A new Nothing phone surfaces, but this won't be a device you'll be buying anytime soon
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing Phone (3) teased again – this time with sketches of the phone itself
Nothing Phone (3)’s launch gets closer and the teases are reaching fever pitch
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing Phone (3) teased using a picture of a ... Pokémon???
There's a new phone coming from Nothing and the cryptic teasing has started
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing Phone (3) could launch in the US too, as clue appears online
Nothing gets a nod in the US, hinting a new phone launch in the near future
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing Phone (3) could be a flagship rival to iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Nothing is preparing to launch its next-gen phone with a healthy dose of next-gen tech
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nothing OS 3.0 launches with new apps, new widgets and a dose of AI
Shareable widgets, yes please!
By Britta O'Boyle Published