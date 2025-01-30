Nothing Phone (3a) confirmed for March launch

Quick Summary
Nothing has finally confirmed that it'll launch the Nothing Phone (3a) Series on 4 March 2025.
It puts to bed rumours that the Nothing Phone (3) will be announced. That flagship handset is likely to come later in the year.
Nothing has finally put months of speculation to rest by confirming to T3 that it'll launch the Nothing Phone (3a) this March. In fact, it will announce the "Phone (3a) Series", suggesting there will be more than one handset.
It follows a recent announcement that the brand is to host an event on 4 March 2025 – likely at MWC in Barcelona – where it will announce its latest device(s). It wasn't known for sure whether that would be a new flagship phone – ie. the Nothing Phone (3) – or something else. Well, it's something else.
Perhaps irregularly, Nothing has decided to launch its mid-range model(s) for 2025 ahead of the flagship, yet under the same banner. We know a Nothing Phone (3) is coming as the company's CEO, Carl Pei, has previously revealed as much, but it now seems that will arrive at a later date.
Instead, the Nothing Phone (3a) and any accompanying handset will be first to market, and we even get a glimpse of the rear of the new device ahead of time (as above).
The design seems to have been tweaked a little in comparison with the Nothing Phone (2a). The Glyph lighting on the back has a circular stripe on the right-hand side rather than straight.
Cleverly, the camera unit cannot be brightened in Photoshop, so it's hard to see how many lenses there will be. The last model had two, while another recent tease suggested that there could be a third added this time around – possibly a telephoto lens – however, we cannot confirm that at present.
We'll just have to wait until 4 March when the series is fully unveiled. Or when Nothing posts another revealing tease online, as is usually the case.
Either way, we'll keep you informed.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
