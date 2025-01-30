Nothing Phone (3a) confirmed for March launch

Quick Summary Nothing has finally confirmed that it'll launch the Nothing Phone (3a) Series on 4 March 2025. It puts to bed rumours that the Nothing Phone (3) will be announced. That flagship handset is likely to come later in the year.

Nothing has finally put months of speculation to rest by confirming to T3 that it'll launch the Nothing Phone (3a) this March. In fact, it will announce the "Phone (3a) Series", suggesting there will be more than one handset.

It follows a recent announcement that the brand is to host an event on 4 March 2025 – likely at MWC in Barcelona – where it will announce its latest device(s). It wasn't known for sure whether that would be a new flagship phone – ie. the Nothing Phone (3) – or something else. Well, it's something else.

Perhaps irregularly, Nothing has decided to launch its mid-range model(s) for 2025 ahead of the flagship, yet under the same banner. We know a Nothing Phone (3) is coming as the company's CEO, Carl Pei, has previously revealed as much, but it now seems that will arrive at a later date.

Instead, the Nothing Phone (3a) and any accompanying handset will be first to market, and we even get a glimpse of the rear of the new device ahead of time (as above).

The design seems to have been tweaked a little in comparison with the Nothing Phone (2a). The Glyph lighting on the back has a circular stripe on the right-hand side rather than straight.

Cleverly, the camera unit cannot be brightened in Photoshop, so it's hard to see how many lenses there will be. The last model had two, while another recent tease suggested that there could be a third added this time around – possibly a telephoto lens – however, we cannot confirm that at present.

We'll just have to wait until 4 March when the series is fully unveiled. Or when Nothing posts another revealing tease online, as is usually the case.

Either way, we'll keep you informed.