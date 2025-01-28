Nothing Phone (3) launch date revealed, along with a glimpse at its camera

Quick Summary xxxx

Finally, amongst the noise of a teaser campaign we have something tangible from Nothing – the launch date for its next phone. The company has been teasing the introduction of the next device for the last week, but now there’s a firm date for your calendar.

Shared via the Nothing website, the next Nothing Phone will be announced on 4 March 2025, at 10am UK time. In the past, the firm has gone online for its launches and with fans spread across the globe, we’d expect it to be streamed live so everyone can follow the action.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The date is significant, however, because it also falls into the timeframe of Mobile World Congress, the huge mobile tech show that takes place in Barcelona each year.

Whether there’s going to be a physical event or not remains unknown, but this should certainly get the attention of the movers and shakers out in Barcelona.

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0January 27, 2025

Nothing is using the tagline “Power in Perspective” against the announcement. It’s a slightly cryptic message, so it’s unclear exactly what Nothing is saying here.

The accompanying image, however, is interesting. It appears to show the camera on the rear of the phone. Judging by the glyphs around it, it looks like there are three cameras on the rear. This might mean that we’re getting the main and ultra-wide cameras that we’d expect, joined by a third sensor.

Naturally, everyone will want an optical zoom in there as it’s one of the elements missing from the existing model – it would therefore elevate the follow-up to a higher level. It seems unlikely that Nothing would throw in a junk sensor, like a cheap macro, just to get three cameras on the back, but stranger things have happened.

Is this actually the launch of the Nothing Phone (3)?

Since the start of the tease for this device, there has been some uncertainty about what to expect. While Carl Pei – Nothing founder – told the world that Nothing AI would debut on the Nothing Phone (3), there have been swirling rumours about the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Plus for some time.

There’s confusion over the model numbering system, with two related numbers getting listed at various certification agencies, and more recently, with confirmation that this phone will be sold via Flipkart in India, we have another mention of the Nothing Phone (3a).

Thanks to Abhishek Yadav – who has provided insight on a number of unreleased phones – we've learned that a mention on Flipkart was accompanied by a URL that mentioned the Phone (3a). That page has been taken down since, probably because it’s an unwelcome leak for Nothing.

Nothing Phone 3a only confirmed. ✅#NothingPhone3a pic.twitter.com/hI0Q2h1nxGJanuary 28, 2025

That might result in a bit of a damp squib. People are expecting a new flagship device from Nothing, with the Phone (2) launched in 2023. And so, with all the hype building around a new device, the brand's community might end up feeling like they’ve been misled.

Still, we love a good mystery – now we know that there’s only about a month to wait.