Possible Nothing Phone (3) listed online, could also come with a larger Plus model this time

Quick Summary
Nothing's next phones might just have leaked, albeit without many details.
New product listings in China suggest it has two phones on the way, leading to plenty of speculation.
Nothing might be quite a young brand, relative to competitors like Samsung and Apple, but it's already established a reputation for quality Android phones and carefully managed leaks and teasers about upcoming projects.
So, when something emerges about an upcoming device in its lineup, it's normally a safe bet that you'll learn more without having to wait for months. That precedent is getting people's hopes up that we might be about to hear about its next flagship, the Nothing Phone (3).
Why? Well, as spotted by Gizmochina, two new phones have recently popped up on China's IMEI database without any details attached, but as a clear indication that some new hardware is on the way.
The two models are clearly related, too – they have the codes A059 and A059P, with that "P" having previously been used by Nothing to denote the Plus version of the Nothing Phone (2a). What can't be guaranteed is whether this is definitely a new pair of Nothing phones, or whether it might be something from CMF by Nothing, its budget-friendly offshoot.
However, given the timelines involved, it would make sense if we started to get teases about the Nothing Phone (3) pretty soon, and the launch of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus clearly shows that the brand thinks bigger versions of its phones might be popular.
So, with the iPhone 16 launch now just days away, it's possible that Nothing is planning either to gazump Apple with an announcement or to follow it up fairly quickly with one. The latter is more likely, we'd say, to avoid its news getting swallowed up in the tide of features and tweaks that Apple will show off.
Still, if you're a fan of big phones and have been interested in what Nothing's been doing in recent years, this looks like a good sign. It's no guarantee that we'll get a Nothing Phone (3) Plus, but it certainly is a gentle indication that such a phone is on the cards.
